Two weeks after the highly successful inaugural Tranoï Tokyo trade show held in Japan from September 4-5, over 20 exceptional fashion brands from across Africa and the diaspora showcased their designs at the Paris Fashion Week on 26-29 September at Tranoï, Palais Brongniart as part of Afreximbank’s CANEX Presents Africa initiative (www.Afreximbank.com).

Afreximbank’s dedicated scenographic exhibition space showcased a diverse array of brands, including Ethiopia's Mafi Mafi, Kenya's Adele Dejak, We Are NBO, and Katush, Zanzibar’s Doreen Mashika, and Nigeria's Emmy Kasbit, WUMAN and Bloke. Representing South Africa were JUDY SANDERSON, David Tlale, and Thebe Magugu, while Zimbabwe was represented by Vanhu Vamwe.

Other incredible brands included The Cloth from Trinidad and Tobago, Olooh and Kente Gentlemen from Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana's Christie Brown and Beyodoe, Late For Work from Morocco and Margaux Wong from Burundi.

The event climax was a highly anticipated runway show, celebrating the richness and diversity of Africa’s design talent. Held beneath the majestic columns of the iconic Palais Brongniart, the show marked a historic moment in the global fashion calendar.

Artistic Director Jenke Ahmed Tailly, renowned for his visionary approach, curated an exclusive fashion show featuring three distinguished African designers Sukeina, Lagos Space Programme and Thebe Magugu, each presenting unique collections that embodied the essence of African creativity and craftsmanship. This presentation highlighted the synergy between tradition and modernity, with designs that ranged from bold, avant-garde statements to intricate, culturally inspired pieces.

The event provided a powerful platform for these designers to showcase their work to an international audience, affirming Africa’s growing influence on the global fashion scene. From vibrant textiles and intricate patterns to contemporary silhouettes and sustainable innovations, the runway show captured the continent’s rich heritage and innovative approach to fashion. Each designer brought their distinct vision to life, offering a fresh perspective on what African fashion represents in the 21st century.

Commenting on the event, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development, said: "We are immensely proud of our growing impact on Africa’s Creative and Cultural Industries through CANEX Presents Africa initiative which continues to spotlight the continent’s abundant talent. This moment is quite significant as it marks the first time three of our designers have taken to the prestigious runway at the Paris Fashion Week – a milestone only possible following years of consistent hard work and focus. By providing an exclusive platform to these brands to showcase their designs and engage with international buyers, we are not only developing the continent’s creative sectors but also expanding Africa's influence in global cultural trade."

Given the relevance and opportunities provided by the creative economy as a key driver for development and job creation, Afreximbank has deployed the Creative Africa Nexus Programme (CANEX) to facilitate the development and growth of the creative and cultural industries in Africa and the diaspora. The programme provides a range of financial and non-financial interventions to support Africa’s production, trade, and investment in creative content. CANEX Presents Africa provides emerging fashion designers with a platform for development through the transfer of skills, linkages and partnerships as well as market access opportunities aimed at equipping the participants with skills for creating financially sustainable businesses capable of being scaled.

The inaugural CANEX Presents Africa event took place in Porto, Portugal in October 2021. To date, 80 designers from 27 African countries and the Diaspora have benefited from the initiative.

