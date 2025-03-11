African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies, the premier platform for Africa’s energy sector, marks its fifth anniversary in 2025, celebrating a legacy of driving investment, fostering partnerships and advancing the continent’s energy future. Since its inception, AEW has established itself as the continent’s leading energy event, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and global stakeholders to catalyze development across Africa’s oil, gas and renewable sectors.

Over the past five years, AEW has facilitated multi-billion-dollar deals, shaped policy discussions and strengthened regional cooperation. Its inaugural edition in 2021 set a strong foundation, attracting 1,700 delegates, including ministers, global energy executives and financial institutions. The event reinforced Africa’s appeal to investors while establishing AEW’s strategic goal of eradicating energy poverty by 2030. The event introduced key features such as the African Energy Awards, panel discussions and forums covering the entire energy sector across four venues. Country spotlight sessions provided market insights, while the African Energy Chamber, alongside African energy ministers and a representative from the German government, launched the African Green Energy Dialogue Initiative to accelerate investment in Africa’s green energy space.

The 2022 edition of AEW kicked off with opening remarks from esteemed African leaders including the presidents of Uganda and Mozambique, Minister of Hydrocarbons from the Republic of Congo, as well as prominent industry figures from APPO, the European Commission, the International Energy Forum and the private sector. AEW 2022 provided a platform for high-level discussions on investment opportunities, energy policy and strategies for driving Africa’s energy transition. In addition to insightful discussions and networking opportunities, AEW 2022 introduced the Just Energy Transition Concert, blending music and culture with energy dialogue to promote investment, development and wider participation across the energy industry.

AEW 2023 saw an unprecedented level of participation, with opening remarks from the presidents of Namibia, Senegal and Uganda, alongside energy ministers from South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Ghana and Mozambique. Representatives from OPEC, APPO, GECF, and key global partners from Russia, the U.S., Europe, and Saudi Arabia further reinforced the event’s strategic importance. Afreximbank played a central role, hosting a dedicated deal room and supporting Africa’s growing M&A activity. Key agreements signed included Afreximbank’s $75 million financing deal with Torxen Energy Resources for Nigeria’s PPL 241, a hydrogen exploration agreement between The Gambia and H2 Gambia Limited, and a $60 million term loan for Alphaden Energy&Oilfield Limited to develop a gas facility in Nigeria. Additionally, the African Energy Chamber partnered with the Black Impact Foundation to promote global opportunities for the Black community. The African Farmout Forum connected investors with available blocks, accelerating exploration and partnerships across Africa’s oil and gas sector.



In 2024, AEW underscored its role as a catalyst for deal-making and sectoral development. Afreximbank committed over $120 million in financial facilities to support Africa’s oil and gas sector, while the Republic of Congo’s Société nationale des pétroles du Congo partnered with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan to modernize the CORAF refinery and the African Farmout Forum returned to highlight available block opportunities for partnership and investment. The event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers and delegations, including energy ministers from South Africa, Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Angola; OPEC and APPO secretary generals; and top executives from Eni, bp, Chevron, TotalEnergies and other leading energy companies.

The fifth edition of AEW promises an even greater focus on investment opportunities and project developments, including 2025/2026 licensing rounds, multi-phase LNG facilities, new refining capacity, drilling and appraisal programs and cross-border pipeline infrastructure. All flagship features will return, including the Big Five Stages of Premium Industry Content, the African Farmout Forum, the Deal Room, the OPEC-Africa Roundtable and more. With capital-intensive projects requiring global financing, AEW 2025 will serve as the premier platform to connect investors with Africa’s most promising energy opportunities.

By bringing together key stakeholders, AEW has enhanced Africa’s global competitiveness, enabled cross-border partnerships and fostered policy dialogue that advances sustainable energy development. As the conference celebrates five years of impact, its role in shaping the future of Africa’s energy sector remains stronger than ever, ensuring that the continent’s vast energy resources continue to drive sustainable development and economic transformation.

“The five-year milestone is a testament to AEW's commitment to shaping the future of Africa's energy sector. As the continent continues to navigate the complexities of energy development, AEW remains a vital platform for stakeholders to engage and drive progress across the continent,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, adding “As AEW celebrates five years of impact, its influence on the continent's energy landscape remains unparalleled. The conference has consistently demonstrated its ability to drive sustainable energy development, ensuring that Africa's vast energy resources are harnessed to drive economic transformation and sustainable development.”

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECweek.com for more information about this exciting event.