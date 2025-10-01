African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies announced the winners of the AEW 2025 awards during a ceremony held on Tuesday. Celebrating trailblazers shaping the future of the African energy sector, the awards recognized excellence across the African energy sector.

Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award: François Perrodo

François Perrodo was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to positioning Perenco into one of Africa’s most influential energy companies. Under his leadership, Perenco has become synonymous with frontier exploration, responsible production and gas-led development across Central and West Africa.

Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award: Adriano Mongini

Adriano Mongini was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for leading Azule Energy through a series of impactful oil and gas projects. From day one, he focused on building Azule not just as Angola’s largest independent oil and gas producer, but as a company that invests in training, local content and national development.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Katrina Fisher

Katrina Fisher was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions towards Africa’s energy sector. She has led ExxonMobil Angola through an ambitious exploration and production drive, while her dedication to STEM has created significant opportunities for youth and women in energy.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sebastião Gaspar Martins

Sebastião Gaspar Martins secured the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to transforming Angola’s national oil company Sonangol into a competitive operator. His leadership has not only seen the company transition into a major player but has helped shape Angola into one of the continent’s biggest producers.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Haitham Al Ghais

Haitham Al Ghais won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to Africa. Al Ghais has consistently put Africa at the forefront of global discussions on finance, just transition and sustainable development.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jubril Adewale Tinubu

Jubril Adewale “Wale” Tinubu was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to building Oando into one of Africa’s leading energy companies. He has carried the company through periods of uncertainty and transformation, growing it into a multinational enterprise that represents African resilience and ambition.

ESG Leader of the Year: ExxonMobil

Recognized for STEM Africa, equipping 3,000+ students and educators with industry-ready skills, aligning social impact with long-term workforce development across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique.

Service Provider of the Year: Technip Energies

Awarded for engineering excellence delivering complex LNG, hydrogen and decarbonization projects - from GTA to Rovuma - while maximizing safety, quality and local value creation.

Local Content Champion of the Year: Levene Energies

Awarded for scaling African-led projects anchored in local suppliers, talent pipelines and mentorship, building durable industrial capacity across West Africa.

International Local Content Champion of the Year: Woodside Energy

Awarded for its commitment to capacity building, skills transfer and local empowerment across the countries it operates.

Reformer of the Year: Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

Awarded for operationalizing the Petroleum Industry Act, modernizing licensing and flexible PSCs - unlocking billions in FIDs, infrastructure progress and transparent, investor-friendly processes.

Exploration&Production Leader of the Year: Azule Energy

Recognized for Agogo FPSO start-up and Angola’s first dedicated gas discovery, boosting production and de-risking Lower Congo Basin potential.

Deal of the Year: Vitol

Celebrated for strategic stakes in Baleine and Congo LNG, enhancing low-carbon upstream exposure and strengthening West and Central African gas positions.

CSR Project of the Year: ConocoPhillips

Honored for two decades of Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project support - dramatically reducing malaria, strengthening health systems and delivering evidence-based community impact in Equatorial Guinea.

Gas Monetization Strategy: Greater Tortue Ameyim Development

Celebrated for first gas and reaching its commercial operation date for the FLNG vessel in 2025, inaugurating MSGBC LNG exports and a scalable cross-border monetization framework.