The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – will host an Energy Finance Track, dedicated to exploring the opportunities, challenges and emerging trends across Africa's investment environment. The Energy Finance Track – hosted across the three-day main conference agenda – covers a variety of topics and aims to reduce risk perception, identify strategic investment avenues while exploring innovative finance models that drive projects forward in Africa.

The Energy Finance Track features a suite of companies, all of which will tackle strategic topics. These include African and global national oil companies, global energy and intelligence firms, energy and technology service providers, downstream regulators, upstream operators, African E&P firms, renewable energy developers, and many more. From access to finance to investment risks to Merger&Acquisition (M&A) activity, regional projects and development finance, the track will support decision-making and deal-signing in Africa’s energy sector.

Africa’s energy sector continues to witness a surge in investment, as both operators and financiers expand their portfolios across the continent. In 2025, capital expenditure across the continent is projected to hit $43 billion, rising to $54 billion by 2030. Onshore projects are expected to represent the lion’s share of expenditure at 56%, while natural gas is estimated to draw the majority of capital by 2030, accounting for over 60% of hydrocarbon investment during this period. Deepwater exploration is also on the rise, particularly in frontier markets such as Namibia and Ivory Coast. Financing exploration and production projects remains a key challenge, however, as the global capital pool continues to decline. The AEW: Invest in African Energies Energy Finance Track will address this challenge, with panels geared towards exploring innovative strategies to raise capital for oil and gas projects. Sessions include Reducing Barriers to Entry in African Energy Investments; Financing Upstream Projects for Domestic Energy Security; Sourcing International and African Capital for the Acquisition and Development of Marginal and Undeveloped Fields; and African Equity Risk Premium.

Africa’s M&A landscape has also proven to be dynamic in recent years, with future projections showing a positive growth trajectory as companies seeks new investment and partnership opportunities across the continent. Driven by rising capital expenditure, a surge in exploration and a focus on frontier basins across the continent, M&A activity continues to grow in Africa. Amid this growth, the Energy Finance Track will address strategies for supporting future M&A activity. Sessions on Strategic Financing for M&A and Navigating Risk and Insurance in African M&A, will examine identified risk and liabilities between buyers and sellers and how access to capital, regulatory hurdles and shifting investment trends are impacting Africa’s M&A landscape.

Beyond oil and gas, Africa’s renewable energy and power landscape is on track for significant growth, as countries diversify their energy systems and seek to support broader economic growth. With over 600 million people living without access to electricity across the continent, African countries are accelerating the pace and development of power infrastructure, from generation to transmission to storage. Yet, financing challenges remain. The International Energy Agency projects that to meet the continent’s energy access, climate and development goals, Africa requires annual energy investments to more than double to over $240 billion by 2030. Key sectors include energy access, power systems and emerging industries such as clean energy technologies.

The Energy Finance Track will unpack the role innovative financing mechanisms and regional collaboration plays in achieving the continent’s energy and development goals. Sessions on Intra-Africa Commodities Trading and Financing Cross-Border Pipelines and Shared Infrastructure Projects will explore how increased regional trade can serve as a catalyst for economic development in Africa. Additionally, sessions on Integrated Energy Projects: Is Financing Easier and Energy Finance Strategies: Lessons Across Africa will examine how blended finance, public-private partnership models and development finance can support energy development.

