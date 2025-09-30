African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 opened on Tuesday with a call to fast-track oil, gas and clean energy development across the continent, as industry leaders highlighted new exploration initiatives, billion-dollar seismic investments and deepening U.S.-Africa energy ties as the backbone of Africa’s industrial future.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz pledged that Washington would stand behind Africa’s energy ambitions. “The U.S. should be a strong and committed partner in Africa’s energy future, supporting robust investment in exploration, production and infrastructure,” he said. Cruz also positioned the U.S. as Africa’s “alternative to communist China,” framing energy as the foundation of a new era of “investment-led commercial diplomacy.”

Josh Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe, Eurasia, Africa and the Middle East in the U.S. Department of Energy, emphasized U.S. support for African-led energy development. “International governments should not stand in the way of how African nations determine their energy futures. We are eager to hear how best we can, from a U.S. perspective, partner with Africa,” he said. Volz noted that the U.S. private sector is already heavily engaged in Africa, with current investments totaling $65 billion, along with a $2.5 billion pledge recently implemented under the Trump administration aimed at supporting energy expansion across the continent.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, said exploration is firmly back on the continent, but warned that policy delays could derail progress. “The state of African energy is resilient. Liberia just signed a few new blocks with TotalEnergies, and we are hoping gas developments in Mozambique move forward. But it shouldn’t take five, 10 or 20 years to approve projects,” he said. “The energy industry can take care of the sub-surface issues, but it’s our job to deal with the above-ground.”

Ayuk stressed the need for fiscal clarity and stronger enabling environments. “The game is going cheap. The fiscals will make us better. Besides putting pressure on African leaders to move, we need to deal with financial apartheid. Gas is green in Europe where they can afford it, but not in Africa. We need to stop these double standards,” he said.

Seismic giant TGS reinforced this momentum, with CEO Kristian Johansen, confirming that the company has invested over $1 billion in African data over the past decade. “Our unparalleled multi-client library, representing about 70% of all seismic data in Africa, continues to unlock new opportunities – de-risking frontier basins, revitalizing mature plays and revealing potential where others saw only uncertainty,” Johansen said.

Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President for Africa at TotalEnergies, emphasized the scale of investment needed to meet Africa’s growing energy demand. “The IEA says the industry needs to invest $500 billion per year to meet growing demand – 90% of this investment is needed just to stand still, to offset natural declines in our fields. New oil and gas projects are not optional – they are essential. Otherwise, energy security is at risk,” he said.

He noted that TotalEnergies is dedicating significant resources to Africa, with half of its exploration and appraisal budget allocated to the continent. The company recently acquired licenses in the Republic of Congo, Namibia and Nigeria, and is anticipating the launch of new projects in Angola and Uganda. Sangster further highlighted various sustainability initiatives, including the elimination of routine flaring in Gabon, the deployment of 13,000 methane sensors across Africa by 2025, and the operation or construction of 1.1 GW of renewable capacity.

Turning to clean energy solutions, Ayuk pressed for urgency on LPG as a safe cooking fuel, citing a landmark U.S. proposal launched earlier this year. “Some 750,000 to one million Africans die every year from lack of clean cooking fuels – this is an issue we must address. LPG is going to be big. We are going to use it and we will not stop,” he said.