ConocoPhillips has been awarded CSR Project of the Year at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies, in recognition of its long-standing support for the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project (BIMEP) – a transformative public health initiative that has delivered measurable, lasting impact in Equatorial Guinea.

For over two decades, ConocoPhillips has played a pivotal role in BIMEP, partnering with the government of Equatorial Guinea, Marathon Oil, the Medical Care Development International and other stakeholders to combat malaria on Bioko Island. Since its launch in 2003, the project has achieved a dramatic reduction in malaria transmission, saving lives, strengthening local health systems and establishing a gold standard for data-driven, community-based disease elimination programs in Africa.

By 2025, BIMEP has reduced malaria transmission on Bioko Island by about 78%, compared to pre‑intervention levels. Two major malaria vector species – Anopheles funestus and Anopheles gambiae sensu stricto – have been eliminated from the island, while all-cause mortality and severe anemia rates among children aged 2–14 have significantly declined.

The success of BIMEP underscores the vital role the energy sector can play in driving socioeconomic development beyond resource extraction. With deep local footprints, long-term investment horizons and technical capacity, energy companies are uniquely positioned to implement high-impact CSR initiatives that align with national development goals. ConocoPhillips’ work in Equatorial Guinea demonstrates how the sector can contribute meaningfully to public health, education and infrastructure, laying the groundwork for more inclusive and resilient communities.

“This award honors not only a commitment to corporate social responsibility, but a deep, sustained investment in the health and well-being of communities,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “ConocoPhillips’ support for BIMEP proves that energy companies can be powerful partners in advancing public health and long-term development on the continent.”