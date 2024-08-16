On the back of new discoveries in both frontier and proven basins and accelerated project rollout, Africa’s oil and gas market is projected to grow by more than 5.5% a year until 2027. Rising global demand and efforts to advance energy access and fuel security in Africa have seen a strong wave of investment flow towards oil, gas and clean energy projects, affirming the potential of the market.

Amid growing global interest in African energy, a slate of national oil companies (NOC) and regulators have joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town. NOCs from South Africa, Namibia and Algeria will be joined by a number of international oil companies, independent E&P firms and clean energy organizations as they converge in Cape Town to sign deals and advance projects.

For more information about AEW: Invest in African Energy’s 2024 speaker lineup, visit https://apo-opa.co/3WRnRUW

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit (https://apo-opa.co/3WKHqyp) for more information about this exciting event.

Progressive reform across Africa’s NOCs continues to be made as countries strengthen the competitiveness and operational capacity of their state-owned institutions. In tandem with aggressive developments plans, reforms are enabling NOCs to fast-track projects. At the same time, energy ministries across the continent are making strides towards improving the investment climate for foreign participation. During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, NOCs and energy ministries will unpack how these strategies are driving projects forward. Speakers include:

Bernard Magoro, Head: IPPO Office, Eskom

Bheki Nxumalo, Executive: Generation, Eskom

Bongani Sayindini, COO, Petroleum Agency of South Africa

Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO, Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum

Mourad Beldjehem, President, Algeria’s National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources

Ntokozo Nzimande, DDG: Mining, Mineral and Energy Policy Development, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa

Segomoco Scheppers, Executive: Transmission, Eskom

Thabang Audat, Chief Director: Planning, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa

Victoria Sibeya, Executive Exploration Upstream, NAMCOR

Amid regulatory reform across Africa, a strong lineup of IOCs and independent E&P firms are strengthening their presence across the continent’s energy markets. ReconAfrica spud the Naingopo exploration well on PEL 73 in Namibia last month while Kosmos Energy aims to increase its production two-fold by the end of 2024. During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, representatives from upstream oil and gas companies will provide projects updates as well as insight into future campaigns. Speakers include:

Andrea Lovatini, Director: Exploration Data and Geosolutions, SLB

Babajide Agunbiade, CEO, Alpha Energy Resources

Brian Reinsborough, Vice President and CEO, ReconAfrica

Chris Sembritzky, SVP Exploration, ReconAfrica

Fidel Envo, VP and Country Manager, Kosmos Energy

Gianni Gaspar-Martins, Managing Director, Alfort Petroleum

Ismail Sid Ahmed, VP and Country Manager, Kosmos Energy

Joe Mensah, SVP and Head of the Ghana Business Unit, Kosmos Energy

Julien Vuillemet, General Manager, Trident Energy

Lanre Kalejaiye, SVP, ND Western Limited

Mike Anderson, SVP, Sustainability and External Affairs, Kosmos Energy

Nick Mitchell, COO, Renergen

Robert Bose, CEO, Sintana Energy Inc

Scott Macmillan, Managing Director and Founder, Invictus Energy

Todd Niebruegge, SVP and Head of Mauritania&Senegal Business Unit, Kosmos Energy

Uduakobong Equere, General Manager, Commercial and Corporate Development, Petralon Energy

Notwithstanding oil and gas developments, Africa’s clean energy market has also seen robust activity in recent months. Efforts to accelerate the energy transition while enhancing electrification in both grid-connected and off-grid areas have seen projects kick off in the power generation, transmission and distribution industries. Clean energy companies will provide further insight into project portfolios and promising investment opportunities during the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference. Speakers include:

Chris Bellingham, Head of Project Development: Wind&Solar, JUWI

James Cumming, General Manager, African Clean Energy Development

Johnson Akinyemi, General Manager, Projects, Green Energy International Limited

Margaret Mutschler, Project Director, CWP Global

Pakinam Kafafi, CEO, TAQA Arabia

There is still time to register your participation at the biggest energy event in Africa. Visit (https://apo-opa.co/3WKHqyp) or contact register@aecweek.com to secure your place at this highly-anticipated event.