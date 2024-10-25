The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference returns for its 2024 edition from November 4-8 in Cape Town. Under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, the event unites the entire value chain to forge a path towards an industrialized, electrified and sustainable energy future. This year’s partners underscore both the high-level support the event has garnered as well as the caliber of AEW: Invest in African Energy as a premier platform to sign deals and foster engagement.

Hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Center, this year’s event unites the entire industry from African governments and energy regulators to private project developers and technology providers to financiers and media under the theme Energy Growth Through an Enabling Environment. This year’s Host Government Partner is South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy while the event’s Official Partners are the African Petroleum Producers Organization and the African Export-Import Bank.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

AEW: Invest in African Energy offers a strategic platform for the industry to unite, foster partnerships and drive projects forward. Featuring a multi-track program, a high-level exhibition, a series of networking functions and technical workshops, the 2024 edition addresses the challenges and opportunities across the African energy market. The event’s Strategic Partners will facilitate engagement and meetings. Strategic Partners include Roscongress; Energeo Alliance; the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone; and the International Association of Oil&Gas Producers.

This year’s event offers an expanded program, with sessions covering the entire value chain and associated sectors. To drive discussions and deals across the respective industries, specialized partners have joined the event. The event’s Technical Partner is S&P Global Commodity Insights; Intelligence Partner is Rystad Energy; and Knowledge Partner is Wood Mackenzie. These partners will support knowledge-sharing while generating in-depth insights into the trends of the industry.

Additionally, as the African energy sector grows, the AEW: Invest in African Energy partners aim to support project development and investment across various segments of the value chain. The event’s Energy Logistics Partner is Africa Global Logistics; Energy Efficiency Partner is the South African National Energy Development Institute; Legal Partner is CLG; and Geophysical Partner is TGS. Moreover, as the continent advances a just energy transition, the AEW: Invest in African Energy partners will support sustainable projects and collaborative in the clean energy sector. The event’s Clean Energy Partner is Oando Clean Energy and Sustainable Energy Partner is TotalEnergies – both of which support a just transition in Africa.

Amid the growth of the energy sector, the industry is working closely with associations to ensure everyone benefits from industry expansion. AEW: Invest in African Energy promotes the increased participation of women and youth, strengthened local content and business support as well as investments in STEM-related programs. The event’s partners align with this objective. AEW: Invest in African Energy’s Local Content Partner is the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Youth in Energy Partner is ExxonMobil; while the Women in Energy Partner is African Women Business Energy Network.

The AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 Partners support dialogue and deals across various segments of the African and global value chain. Their partnership underscores a commitment to driving projects and engagement forward in the industry and will open new doors for collaboration and B2B networking. This year’s Partners include World Nuclear Association; the African Green Hydrogen Alliance; AFSIA; AECIPA; Africa Energy Partners; the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists; World Liquid Gas Association; and OGTAN.

Meanwhile, offering discounted rates for delegates flying to Cape Town, the AEW: Invest in African Energy Airlines Partners support participation at this year’s conference. Airline Partners include South Africa Airways; Ethiopian Airways; Lufthansa Group Airlines; and AirFrance. For more information on discounted rates, visit https://apo-opa.co/3YlFFbD.

“AEW: Invest in African Energy’s strong partner lineup showcases a commitment by industry leaders to drive investment and development in African energy. Over the years AEW: Invest in African Energy has grown to become one of the biggest energy events in Africa, and with its partner, this year’s conference promises to be even bigger and better than before,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

For more information about the AEW: Invest in African Energy partners, sponsors and speakers, visit www.AECWeek.com.