The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) will drill three oil and gas wells by Q1, 2025, Victoria Sibeya, Executive: Exploration Upstream told attendees of a technical workshop during African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2024 today.

According to Sibeya, the wells are aimed at understanding the continuity of hydrocarbon flow from recent discoveries as well as finding new ones.

The drilling campaigns will be conducted with global oil and gas firms Galp in PEL 83, Chevron in PEL 90 and Rhino Resources, stated Sibeya.

Expanding on prospects within Namibia as well as activities carried out by Namcor to expand the oil and gas industry, Sibeya said the firm is investing in seismic data acquisition and appraisals in the Orange, Walvis, Namibe and Luderitz Basins.

“We are doing a detailed study on the geology within the Walvis Basin and we are finalizing a transaction with Chevron for them to enter the Basin,” stated Sibeya.

According to Sibeya, Namcor is also planning to drill more wells with ExxonMobil in block 1711 of the Namibe Basin to de-risk reservoir quality of a gas discovery made in the area.

“We continue to do more work in our least explored Basin, the Luderitz, where we are seeing many hydrocarbons prospective and flows from our seismic data,” reiterated Sibeya.