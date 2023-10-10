African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 proudly announces the launch of the program ahead of the conference next week (October 16-20). Available on the event website and distributed via various communication channels, the program details the exciting panel discussions, presentations, keynotes and forums that attendees can expect next week.

In line with the theme, The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets, the program features the most comprehensive exploration of the African energy value chain. Rather than distinguish between African and global energy matters, AEW 2023 is the only conference on the continent to unite the global energy industry under efforts to foster partnerships and forge a future based on integration and collaboration.

Kicking off the week, an opening ceremony will take place featuring Presidential, Ministerial and other high-level keynote addresses, all of which lay the foundation for four days of dialogue and deals. The respective Presidents of Namibia, Mozambique, Senegal and Uganda will deliver opening remarks while statements will be delivered by Ministerial representatives from Egypt, the United States, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa and more. Organization’s such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the International Energy Fund (IEF), among others will also provide keynotes, setting the tone of the week’s agenda.

Across multiple venues at the Cape Town International Convention Center, a strong lineup of panel discussions featuring speakers from the African and global energy market will take place. Led by industry leaders and experts, thought-leaders and think-tanks, panels cover a variety of topics and emphasize the critical need to integrate and develop the sector. Topics to look out for include Global Energy Security: The Imperative of African Development; Africa’s New Oil and Gas Hotspots; The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels; The Fundamental Role of Logistics; Nuclear Power Prospects; Advancing African Priorities in the Just Energy Transition, and many more. AEW 2023 is the only African energy event to include the entire value chain, ensuring no industry is left behind.

Additionally, a Hydrogen Summit is set to explore opportunities and challenges for emerging hydrogen economies while various roundtables are also on the agenda, including OPEC-Africa; IEF; Saudi Arabia-Africa Investment Forum; Women in Energy; USA-Africa; Youth in Energy, among others. Country spotlight sessions connect capital and technology providers to African opportunities, with featured countries including Nigeria, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, the MSGBC region, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and more. In line with the objective to connect active and potential investors to Africa’s investment opportunities, the African Farmout Forum – scheduled for 18th of October – represents one of the most important and exciting forums for upstream E&P players worldwide. AEW 2023 is the place to sign deals and the Farmout Forum will do just that, with licensing rounds and both on- and offshore plays on offer.

Alongside the strategic conference program, AEW 2023 offers a technical program focused on companies, projects and technologies transforming the African energy market. The program features a pipeline of presentations, masterclasses, keynotes and in-depth explorations, providing energy stakeholders with the insights they need to make informed decisions on the African market. Similarly, the AEW 2023 exhibition showcases the best of African energy, with exhibitors demonstrating innovative technologies and projects shaping the continent’s energy sector.

The AEW 2023 conference, however, goes one step further, with a wealth of side events bringing networking to the fore. Echoing the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) commitment to a unified and integrated energy sector, a diverse array of functions offer new opportunities for engagement and collaboration. From breakfast and luncheon sessions to cocktail evenings and receptions, AEW 2023 is the premier platform to meet industry players and foster partnerships.

“AEW 2023 is not just a conference, it is a movement. The program encapsulates this by offering a comprehensive exploration of the entire African energy value chain. From oil and gas to renewables to power generation to infrastructure, AEW 2023 represents the official platform to gain insight into the continent’s evolving energy landscape and sign deals based on informed decision-making,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “See you in Cape Town next week.”

The AEW 2023 program falls under the conference’s broader mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, offering investors, governments, policymakers and energy players with all the tools they need to advance the development of Africa’s energy sector. Download the program now and plan your week at AEW 2023, the premier platform to sign deals and forge an energy secure and sustainable energy future in Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW)​:

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com.