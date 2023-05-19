The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that the organization’s President for Ghana, David Pappoe, will participate as a speaker at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, scheduled to take place on June 1 at the Westin Paris Vendome. During the Forum, Pappoe will drive the discussion around local content in Africa’s energy sector while engaging with investors around the opportunities present across the West African market.

Representing the AEC – the voice of the African energy sector and a key facilitator of investment and private sector participation in African energy – Pappoe’s participation at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris is crucial for shaping discussions around the importance of local content for Africa’s socioeconomic development and the investment opportunities available for French, European and global investors within Africa’s burgeoning oil and gas industry.

A local content champion with over 13 years of experience within the hydrocarbon industry, in addition to advocating for the full exploitation of Africa’s oil and gas resources to address energy poverty as AEC’s President in Ghana, Pappoe represents one of the leading figures shaping both Ghanaian and African local content and workforce development. In addition to his role at the Chamber, Pappoe serves as country representative of Egyptian Oil Services Company Petrographics in Ghana, and as such, is involved in workforce supply and the training of geologists, geophysicist and other personnel regarding reservoir development and management.

In addition to driving Africa’s industry growth with the AEC and Petrographics, Pappoe serves as the Executive Director of engineering and energy services firm Energas West Africa Limited, where he contributes to maximizing upstream, midstream and downstream activities for project developers through the provision of turnkey engineering and consulting services.

As African countries progress with the development and exploitation of their oil and gas resources for economic growth and to achieve universal energy access, local content prioritization remains crucial for value addition to local economies. While French companies such as TotalEnergies and Technip Energies are spearheading local content development across Africa, the continued growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon sector opens up new partnership opportunities for European and African public and private sector parties.

“The Chamber is proud to host David Pappoe at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris where his insights will be crucial for highlighting investment and local content development opportunities across the African oil and gas industry. David Pappoe has been a key figure advocating for the development and exploitation of Africa’s untapped oil and gas resources. With his presence at the Paris Forum, we hope to see more collaboration between Africa and European firms on the agenda,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

At the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Pappoe will participate in high-level panel discussions, deal signings and exclusive networking sessions highlighting local content development and investment opportunities within Africa’s energy industry.

Taking place on June 1 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris is open to all guests