The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with (B)energy, developer of the ccCASH initiative, to establish a continent-wide mechanism for clean cooking finance. The collaboration marks a major step toward making households active participants in Africa’s energy transition.

Africa faces a critical energy challenge: over 200 million households still rely on polluting fuels such as firewood, charcoal and kerosene. Despite progress in clean cookstove programs, adoption has been constrained by weak incentives, limited access to climate finance and fragmented investment structures.

Under the MOU, the AEC and (B)energy will position ccCASH as a continent-wide clean cooking currency, rewarding households directly for verified climate, health and social outcomes from clean cooking technologies. By moving beyond project-based carbon certification, this model channels finance straight to users, creating tangible, immediate impact at household level.

The ccCASH platform provides a shared digital infrastructure for monitoring, reporting and verifying emissions reductions and social co-benefits across diverse technologies, including biogas, LPG, ethanol and electric cooking solutions. Its technology-neutral design ensures scale, inclusion and equitable access for households, small technology providers and service companies often excluded from traditional carbon markets.

Through this partnership, the AEC will champion ccCASH as a flagship initiative across its pan-African network, driving high-level advocacy, visibility and alignment with national energy transition, climate and clean cooking strategies. ccCASH will lead platform development, technical implementation and engagement with governments, development partners and the private sector.

“Clean cooking is not just a technology challenge – it is an income, incentives and financing challenge,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “ccCASH delivers a scalable, African-driven pathway to mobilize climate finance while generating measurable social, economic and climate benefits. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to practical, high-impact solutions that improve livelihoods across the continent.”

"Partnering with the African Energy Chamber is a defining moment for ccCASH," said Katrin Puetz, CEO of (B)energy. "It gives us the platform to scale a new mindset in the clean cooking sector while bringing together energy and mining companies, governments and development partners.”

By aggregating verified household-level impact, ccCASH supports government climate commitments, including Nationally Determined Contributions, while unlocking new opportunities for private sector investment, ESG participation and high-integrity Article 6-aligned climate finance. The MOU represents a shared vision to establish ccCASH as a long-term, continent-wide mechanism, accelerating clean cooking adoption, strengthening service ecosystems and delivering inclusive economic and environmental benefits across Africa.

In early 2026, the AEC and (B)energy will convene a high-level webinar inviting corporates, investors, development partners and governments to actively engage with ccCASH. The session will outline concrete pathways to participate in pilots, co-investment and national rollouts, positioning ccCASH as a practical entry point for CSR, ESG and high-integrity climate finance linked directly to household impact across Africa.