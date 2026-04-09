A new partnership between Perenco Cameroon, Perenco Gabon and the UCAC-ICAM Institute in Douala to establish an Industry 4.0 laboratory marks a significant step toward aligning academic training with the evolving needs of the energy and industrial sectors. The facility will give students access to advanced automation, digital simulation and smart production technologies, helping close the gap between academic learning and the practical, industry-ready skills required across Central Africa’s industrial landscape.

As the voice of Africa’s energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) welcomes the initiative as a scalable model for local content development. By equipping students with Industry 4.0 capabilities, the laboratory directly supports the Chamber’s mandate to ensure greater in-country value creation and workforce participation across Africa’s energy value chain. The initiative also addresses critical skills shortages, enabling operators to increasingly rely on locally trained talent.

The partnership underscores Perenco’s long-term commitment to sustainable development and capacity building in Cameroon and Gabon. Designed as a mini-factory, the UCAC-ICAM laboratory enables students to engage with real-world industrial tools and processes. This hands-on approach will support the development of engineers and technicians capable of contributing to key projects, including operations in the Rio del Rey Basin and infrastructure developments such as the Cap Lopez LNG terminal in Gabon.

Students across multiple disciplines will benefit from hands-on exposure to the lab’s advanced technologies. General Engineering students will train using robotic systems and virtual reality simulations, while Computer Science Engineering students will focus on industrial IoT and smart technologies. Process Engineering students will gain experience in automated production systems, and Petroleum program students will develop expertise in energy systems and instrumentation control. Graduates from UCAC-ICAM are being actively recruited by leading companies operating in Douala, reflecting growing demand for locally trained, industry-ready talent.

“Developing local skills is fundamental to building a competitive and sustainable energy sector in Africa,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “This partnership demonstrates how industry and academia can work together to create a highly skilled workforce that will drive Africa’s industrialization and energy future. It is exactly the type of initiative needed to ensure Africans play a leading role in developing the continent’s resources.”

The UCAC-ICAM laboratory represents a strategic investment in Africa’s industrial and energy future. By strengthening local capacity, advancing technology adoption and supporting independent operators, the initiative aligns with the AEC’s broader vision of a self-sufficient and globally competitive African energy sector.