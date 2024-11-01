Oil and gas independent Trident Energy has announced the successful production of the C-45 infill well, yielding over 5,000 barrels per day and aligning with pre-drill expectations. As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) commends Trident Energy for this significant milestone as the first of two infill wells being drilled at the producing Ceiba Field and Okume complex in Equatorial Guinea’s Block G, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maximizing the value of mid-life assets in the region.

The C-45 well was drilled using the Noble Venturer drillship in 800 meters of water, reaching a total depth of 3,148 meters and encountering 142 meters of high-quality, oil-saturated reservoir sands in an un-swept area of the Ceiba field. The second well, OF-19, located in the Okume Complex, has also been drilled in 450 meters of water to a depth of 2,195 meters and is expected to come online shortly.

The AEC fully supports this infill drilling initiative, as it not only strengthens Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas sector, but also highlights the significant potential of mid-life assets throughout the continent. The success of the C-45 well exemplifies the technical capabilities and innovative approaches necessary for optimizing production in established fields, positioning Equatorial Guinea as a strategic player in Africa’s energy landscape. The progress made by Trident Energy reinforces its commitment to leveraging existing hydrocarbon resources while paving the way for future exploration and production initiatives. As Africa continues to seek energy independence and economic growth, the successful operation of the C-45 well stands as a prime example of the potential that mid-life assets hold for the continent's energy future.

The announcement comes ahead of the Africa Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference taking place in Cape Town next week, where projects like Trident’s infill drilling campaign will be showcased as a key component of Equatorial Guinea’s strategic approach to boosting investment in its oil and gas sector. As a Bronze Sponsor of the event, Trident Energy will highlight its redevelopment efforts in Equatorial Guinea aimed at optimizing production and extending the life of its assets, as well as share insights on its recent expansion into the Republic of Congo.

“The successful start-up of the C-45 well is a testament to Trident Energy’s commitment to sustainably harnessing its oil and gas resources, as well as its technical expertise in identifying valuable opportunities,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “This development is vital for job creation, infrastructure enhancement and bolstering the region's energy security. We look forward to witnessing further advancements in Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas sector that will contribute to the broader economic growth of Africa.”