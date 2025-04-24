As a strategic partner of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC), the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is calling for a deliberate and accelerated approach to moving Namibia’s recent oil and gas discoveries into production – emphasizing the importance of speed, investor confidence and strategic collaboration.

Speaking during a high-level panel at NIEC 2025, AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk urged Namibia to seize the momentum of its frontier discoveries, while avoiding the pitfalls that have stalled progress in other hydrocarbon-rich African nations. He emphasized that Namibia’s path to becoming a regional energy hub hinges on its ability to learn from international case studies and execute deals that ensure long-term national benefit.

“Namibia needs to move fast, produce quickly and negotiate the best deals with its partners to ensure the rapid development of its oil discoveries,” Ayuk stated. He pointed to Guyana as a prime example, noting how the South American country developed a robust strategy focused on national benefit and successfully attracted billions in investments to fast-track its energy projects.

In contrast, Ayuk cautioned against the delays experienced by countries like Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa, where production was significantly postponed, leading to rising project costs and lost opportunities. “There is a growing movement trying to discourage Africa – and Namibia – from producing its oil and gas. We must resist that,” he added.

Reinforcing the need for investor-friendly terms, Justin Cochrane, Africa Upstream Regional Research Director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, highlighted the necessity of contract stability, transparent data-sharing and a balanced approach to fiscal negotiations. “It’s natural that Namibia wants to maximize its benefits, but pushing too hard on IOCs can result in getting 100% of nothing… The first milestone must be achieving first oil,” said Cochrane.

Representing Namibia’s national oil company, Victoria Sibeya, Interim Managing Director of NAMCOR, stressed that the company is actively engaged in every phase of the industry, from data acquisition and exploration to shaping the downstream and midstream vision. “We are not just bystanders,” said Sibeya. “NAMCOR is deeply involved in data acquisition, exploration and the exchange of knowledge and technology with our partners. We are also preparing to invest in downstream and midstream sectors to ensure that we can add value once production begins.”

Echoing the call for local development, Adriano Bastos, Head of Upstream at Galp, underscored the need for early and continuous skills development – proposing that Namibians be trained abroad in specialized areas like FPSO operations to ensure they are prepared to lead once production begins at home. “Namibia has capabilities that are rare in the region, but more collaboration with international partners is essential to build the local skills base,” he said.

Bastos noted that Namibians make up 25% of Galp’s workforce in the country, including its first female offshore base manager. “We are proud of the strides we have made. Our nationalization plans are aggressive, and we work closely with [the Namibian Ports Authority] and other local entities to implement meaningful capacity-building projects.”

As Namibia stands on the cusp of transforming exploration success into production, the message from industry leaders is clear: time, trust and talent will determine the country’s trajectory. Through cross-border collaboration, pragmatic deal-making and a strong national vision, Namibia can emerge not just as an oil producer – but as a continental model for inclusive, forward-thinking energy development.