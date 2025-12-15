The Senior Vice-President of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade welcomed Canada's Special Envoy for Africa, Ambassador Ben Marc Diendéré, to the institution's headquarters. The cordial meeting was marked by frank discussions, putting the relationship between Canada and the Bank on a new footing.

"Canada is a partner and a great supporter of the Bank. Your country has shown leadership on issues such as climate, inclusive growth and gender equality," Akin-Olugbade said. She also noted that Canada is one of the five largest contributors to the African Development Fund, the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group. The 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund will take place in London next week, on 15 and 16 December.

"We believe in the African Development Bank as an important instrument for the continent," Diendéré. "Beyond our existing relationship, Canada has launched its Canada-Africa Strategy in order to strengthen our cooperation with the continent. As a country, we have a political commitment to market diversification. We are keen to see how Canadian companies can benefit from the African Development Bank as an instrument," he added.

Canada's Special Envoy for Africa discussed key themes that could be at the heart of a partnership in the future. These include renewable energy, mining, agribusiness, health, technical and vocational education and training, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and the cultural and creative industries.

Akin-Olugbade and her team presented the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy, adopted in 2024, and the Four Cardinal Points, outlined by Bank president Sidi Ould Tah, that guide the Bank's investments. The Senior Vice-President highlighted opportunities for strengthening partnership through business opportunity seminars that are held twice a year. She emphasised that the Africa Investment Forum, which ended on 29 November and attracted nearly $15.3 billion in investment interest for 39 bankable projects, is a perfect opportunity for Canadian companies.

She also raised the possibility of partnerships, beginning with the financing of project design and feasibility studies, and encouraged Canadian companies to participate in calls for tenders for programmes supported by the Bank.

Diendéré invited the Bank to send its representatives to Canada in order to present its work to the Canadian private sector. Akin-Olugbade and Diendéré agreed to prepare a roadmap, which will put the relationship between Canada and the Bank on a new footing and enable them to work together more productively.

