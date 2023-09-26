The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), on 25 September 2023, announces the 15-month debarment of Joycot General Contractors Ltd. effective 8 September 2023. Joycot General Contractors Ltd. is a construction company registered under the laws of Kenya.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption found that Joycot General Contractors Ltd. engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the construction of reticulation sewers in Kahawa West, Kahawa Sukari, a component of the Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Programme: Sewerage Improvement Project Phase II, Kenya.

The Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Programme: Sewerage Improvement Project Phase II, was aimed at improving access, quality, availability and sustainability of wastewater services in Nairobi City.

During the debarment period, Joycot General Contractors Ltd. will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Joycot General Contractors Ltd. will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption:

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

