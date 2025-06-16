The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD), and the British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, are providing $479.1 million to Obelisk Solar Power SAE, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Egypt, and owned by Scatec ASA (http://apo-opa.co/3SSYfFL). This financing will support the development of a 1 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant integrated with a 200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the country’s Nagaa Hammadi region.

The African Development Bank Group’s financing package of $184.1 million includes $125.5 million in commercial loans, as well as concessional funding from Bank Group-managed Special Funds the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) worth $20 million, and $18.6 million from the Canada-African Development Bank Climate Fund, a partnership of the African Development Bank and the Government of Canada. A further $20 million will be channelled from the Climate Investment Funds’ Clean Technology Fund through the African Development Bank. The Bank’s Board of Directors approved the funding package on 11 June 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/4le4gsV).

EBRD will be providing a financing package of up to $173.5 million, of which US$101.9 million will benefit from a European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD+) first loss cover guarantee for the first 18 years, in addition to a $6.5 million grant to be provided by the EBRD Shareholder Special Fund.

BII financing includes a US$100 million concessional loan and a US$15 million returnable grant that helps lower the overall cost of the BESS part of the project, making it more financially viable and affordable, while attracting private sector participation and creating models for future investments. BII’s financing is subject to drawn down conditions.

The project’s blended financing of $475.6 million corresponds to approximately 80 per cent of the total estimated capital expenditure of $590 million.

The integrated power plant will be developed by Scatec, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, and built in two phases. The first phase, with 561 MW of solar and 100 MW/200 MWh of battery storage, aims to begin operations in the first half of 2026. The second phase of 564 MW solar aims to start operations in the second half of 2026. The energy will be sold under a USD-denominated 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, backed by a sovereign guarantee.

Upon completion, it will be the first integrated solar photovoltaic and battery storage project of this scale in Egypt, representing a significant milestone in the country’s energy transition. Egypt aims to reach 42 per cent of renewables in its power mix by 2030. The solar power plant is estimated to generate approximately 3,000GWh per year of additional renewable power, which will enhance grid stability and manage peak demand. It will also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 1.4 million metric tons annually.

The facility will support the diversification of Egypt’s energy mix and will increase the share of renewable energy contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supporting the country's decarbonisation goals.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat: “The Obelisk Solar Power project represents a landmark in Egypt’s clean energy transition, not only as the first integrated solar and battery storage facility, but also as a model for innovative financing through effective multilateral partnerships. It reflects our continued efforts to scale renewable energy, enhance grid resilience, and drive forward the implementation of Egypt’s Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) Country Platform, thus advancing our climate ambitions and creating new opportunities for private sector engagement and sustainable development.”

Wale Shonibare, The African Development Bank’s Director of Energy Financial Solutions, Policy, and Regulations noted: "This project exemplifies the scale of renewable energy potential across Africa and demonstrates how strong partnerships and innovative solutions can advance the energy transition and foster sustainable economic development. It has a high demonstration and replication potential for similar initiatives across the continent.”

Iain Macaulay, Director and Head of Project Finance (Africa&Pakistan), BII said: "This agreement underscores BII’s commitment to innovative and sustainable energy solutions. The integration of battery storage with solar PV is a game-changer for Egypt's energy sector, providing reliable and dispatchable renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This project not only meets Egypt's current energy needs but also sets a precedent for future dispatchable hybrid renewable energy projects in the region."

Boyd Carpenter, EBRD Managing Director for sustainable Infrastructure, said: “We’re delighted to work with our longstanding partners SCATEC, African Development Bank and BII to support this transformative project, which takes Egypt's green energy transition to another level by harnessing the power of the sun not just during the day but also at night, thanks to the combination of solar and battery storage. It addresses the growing demand for electricity and reduces the need to import expensive fossil fuels. The project contributes towards the goals of the Egypt’s flagship Nexus on Water, Food, and Energy which was launched at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, and for which EBRD is Egypt’s lead partner on the energy pillar."

Stefano Sannino, Director-General of the Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and Gulf of the European Commission said: “Today, the European Union (EU) launches the EU-Egypt Investment Guarantee for Development Mechanism, a strategic platform designed to fast-track a significant pipeline of investment projects to deliver large-scale financing solutions in Egypt. This is a major milestone in the implementation of the EU-Egypt Strategic Partnership. This particular project is a concrete example of a fruitful collaboration between the EU and the EBRD for supporting green transition in the country, through a large-scale investment. The EU guarantee allows the EBRD to provide a loan alongside other financiers to finance an innovative integrated solution which can attract private investors.”

Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec, the project’s operation and maintenance contractor, said: “This project marks a major milestone for Scatec. It proves our ability to deliver large-scale hybrid projects. We are proud to partner with leading development finance institutions to support Egypt’s clean energy ambitions, and we look forward to delivering this important project together with our partners.”