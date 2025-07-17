The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank, Nigeria’s Federal Government and the Abia State, has launched the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project, a transformative $263.8 million initiative to modernize urban infrastructure, enhance mobility, and promote inclusive, climate-resilient development over the next five years.

The project addresses critical infrastructure gaps in urban transport, erosion control and waste management which have long constrained mobility, public health and economic productivity in the cities of Umuahia and Aba in Abia State.

The African Development Bank is contributing $115 million to the project, including $100 million from its ADB window and $15 million from the Canada-AfDB Climate Fund (CACF). The Islamic Development Bank is co-financing with $125 million, while the Federal Government of Nigeria is providing $23.8 million in counterpart funding.

The project will rehabilitate more than 248 kilometers of roads in the cities of Umuahia and Aba, restore two erosion sites, and catalyze private sector investment in solid waste management through public-private partnerships.

Abia State, like many rapidly growing regions, has faced mounting infrastructure challenges driven by urban expansion, environmental pressures and limited investment over time. Cities such as Umuahia and Aba are contending with aging roads, erosion threats, and strained waste systems. This project signals a decisive shift toward integrated, climate-resilient urban development that supports inclusive growth and long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Alex C. Otti, Governor of Abia State, said the initiative marked a defining moment in the State’s infrastructure renewal agenda: "The fruits of development are richer when supported by partners who believe in your vision. We are focused on raising living standards, expanding access to education and healthcare, and driving economic productivity. Investor confidence is growing, public optimism is rising, and Abia is emerging as a destination of choice for opportunity and impact.”

The project is expected to generate over 3,000 temporary jobs during the construction phase, with 30 percent reserved for women, and approximately 1,000 permanent jobs during the operational phase. A key feature of the project is its focus on youth employment and skills development: 50 percent of the permanent roles will go to young people, who will be trained through the State Youth Road Maintenance Corps—a cadre of local engineers drawn from all 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State.

Dr. Akande Oyebola, Assistant Director at the International Economic Relations Department of the Federal Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed the Government’s support: “This initiative represents a significant milestone in our collective effort to drive economic growth, strengthen infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for the people of Abia State.”

Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General of the African Development Bank’s Nigeria Country Department, commended the leadership of the federal and state governments. “This project is rooted in partnership, ambition and long-term impact,” he said. “At its core, this project is about lives, it is about reducing travel time by half, increasing incomes, improving access to schools and hospitals, and creating space for entrepreneurs, particularly women and youth, to thrive.”

Beyond the physical infrastructure, the project incorporates comprehensive social and environmental safeguards. These include training for women and youth entrepreneurs, resettlement support, HIV/AIDS and STI awareness campaigns, and strengthened systems for procurement and financial management.

Otumchere Oti, Abia State Commissioner for Works, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to accountable delivery.

“Today we reassure all stakeholders, our development partners, contractors, communities, and government institutions, that implementation will be guided by diligence, transparency, and accountability. Our monitoring mechanisms are robust, and our resolve is strong. This is a defining moment for Abia State, and we shall rise to it with determination and unity,” he said.

The African Development Bank will provide technical support, capacity building, and close implementation supervision through its Nigeria Country Department and sector teams.

The launch of the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project marks a key milestone in the Bank’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s development priorities through inclusive, sustainable infrastructure investment.

Contact:

Nkiruka Henrietta Ugoh

Nigeria Country Department

media@afdb.org

