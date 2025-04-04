The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), the government of Mozambique, and Korea’s government agency Busan Technopark have launched an innovative drone-driven initiative to strengthen disaster preparedness in Mozambique, a country frequently hit by floods, mudslides, cyclones, and other weather-related crises.

The launch event took place in Maputo, on Thursday, April 3.

The Drone-Based Disaster Management Project will establish a drone training centre in Mozambique to train 30 professionals, including 10 instructors. It will also implement a drone-based monitoring and response system across five high-risk flood zones.

It is expected to enhance real-time disaster monitoring, early warning systems, and predictive flood modeling, helping Mozambique better anticipate and mitigate climate-related disasters. The country is one of the most disaster-prone in Africa, with floods and cyclones alone causing severe destruction to infrastructure, agriculture, and communities.

The African Development Bank manages the $967,000 initiative, which was funded by the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund. Korea’s Busan Techno Park, known for its expertise in technological innovation and disaster management, will implement the project over six months, with the intention of evolving into a centre of excellence and regional hub.

"We warmly welcome the Drone-Based Disaster Management Project as an innovative initiative that harnesses cutting-edge technology to strengthen our disaster preparedness and response,” said Mozambique’s Minister of Communication and Digital Transformation, Muchanga Américo, during the launch event. “This is just the beginning.”

During the six-month period, there will be technology and knowledge transfer, enabling the Mozambican side to take ownership of the drone solution and become autonomous for a period of three years if supplier agreements are concluded.

African Development Bank Country Economist, Flavio da Gama represented the Country Manager for Mozambique. He emphasized how the project will harness innovation to protect communities and infrastructure.

"This project is not just about technology. It reflects the power of international cooperation, uniting governments, development institutions, and private sector partners in a shared mission: to protect lives, strengthen resilience, and promote sustainable development."

“Drones provide critical data for flood management,” said Changmoon Yang, Managing Director of Busan Technopark. “This project will showcase how technology can save lives.”

The Korean ambassador to Mozambique, Bokwon Kang, said the country looked forward to further cooperation with the African Development Bank and Mozambique in digital innovation.

Korea is recognized as a leader in the development and use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or drones for real-time data collection and processing.

The launch event concluded with the signing of a tripartite agreement between the African Development Bank, Busan Technopark, and the Mozambican government, paving the way for full implementation.

The project aligns with the African Development Bank’s commitment to supporting climate resilience and digital transformation. The Bank envisions scaling this model across Africa, helping other disaster-prone regions to leverage drones and digital solutions for risk management.

