The African Academy of Sciences (AAS) 15th Bi-Annual General Assembly and Scientific Conference opened with powerful calls for African scientific sovereignty and renewed investment in the continent's research capabilities. The four-day event, themed "Empowering and Advancing Africa's Scientific Enterprise," features prominent voices in African science and development policy.

The 15th Bi-annual General Assembly and Scientific Conference was held in Abuja, Nigeria, from December 9–12, 2024.

In opening remarks, Professor Kevin Chika Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank Group, highlighted Africa's rich scientific heritage while emphasizing the urgent need for reform in how the continent approaches scientific enterprise.

"Africa had great beginnings in shaping global science and technology," Professor Urama noted, citing historical achievements from early toolmaking to astronomical observations. "However, the current state of STI in Africa raises many questions. Less than 1 percent of all patents granted worldwide in 2023 were for African individuals or enterprises."

The conference comes at a crucial time, with AAS President Professor Lise Korsten reporting a 135% increase in African scientific publications between 2014 and 2022. Despite this progress, Urama emphasized several substantial challenges facing the continent.

He pointed to the continued marginalization of African scientific knowledge and voice in global discourse, coupled with the persistent underfunding of research institutions. Most African countries still fall short of the African Union's 1% GDP investment target for Research and Development. The situation is further complicated by significant brain drain, with annual losses of approximately $2 billion in the health sector alone in the continent, according to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Urama explored strategies to enhance the productivity and relevance of Africa's scientific enterprise to Africa's development. He emphasized the importance of restoring confidence in African science and scientists while accelerating public and private investments in R&D and scientific infrastructure to enhance factor productivity in Africa. His recommendations include reforming monetary and fiscal policies to make scientific investments more attractive, reorienting research toward practical solutions for African development challenges, leveraging brain circulation and international partnerships, and mobilizing domestic savings and capital for science and innovation.

AAS Secretary-General Professor Friday Okonofua emphasized the conference's comprehensive approach to rebranding the Academy and enhancing its impact on Africa's development.

"Together we can make African Scientists work for Africa's development," Urama concluded, emphasizing the need for Africa to build its scientific and technological capabilities to avoid remaining "an impoverished appendage to the global economy."

Read Urama’s keynote address here (http://apo-opa.co/3VKYqor).

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

About the African Academy of Sciences:

​Founded in 1985, the AAS is Africa's premier institution for advancing science, technology, and innovation. The Academy works with governments and multilateral organizations to address the continent's socio-economic challenges through evidence-based research and policy advocacy.