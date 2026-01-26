APO Group (https://APO-opa.com), the leading, multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).

AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) is a pan-African organisation dedicated to advancing women’s economic empowerment and leadership across the continent. Through its annual conference, awards, accelerator programmes, and strategic partnerships, AWIEF continues to support women founders, executives, and innovators, driving sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Each year, AWIEF convenes entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, corporate leaders, and development partners from across Africa and the diaspora for two days of high-level dialogue, innovation showcases, and strategic engagement — all focused on advancing women’s entrepreneurship and leadership. The programme includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, masterclasses, workshops, and B2B networking sessions covering leadership, innovation, trade, technology, investment, and policy.

Since its inception in 2016, the AWIEF Awards have become a powerful beacon of recognition and inspiration for women in business and leadership. More than a celebration of success, the Awards empower the next generation of innovators and changemakers, fostering a dynamic pan-African community rooted in collaboration, creativity, and measurable impact.

AWIEF’s work is supported by a broad coalition of sponsors and partners. AWIEF 2025 has been made possible through the strong support and strategic partnerships of leading organisations, including OCP Africa, Deloitte Africa, the City of Cape Town, the African Women Development Fund (AWDF), Nedbank, UNDP, UN Women, and MINT360.

The Advisory Board also brings together a distinguished group of leaders whose experience and influence elevate AWIEF’s mission. Among them are Fatma Samoura, former Secretary General of FIFA, and Awa Ndiaye-Seck, Special Representative of UN Women, both of whom contribute invaluable insight and global perspective to advance women’s leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa.

Speaking on his appointment, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said: “I strongly believe African women should be empowered, equipped, and recognised for their contributions, innovations, and leadership. AWIEF highlights and celebrates these women, globally, in the most beautiful way. It is a powerful platform that amplifies women’s leadership and innovation across Africa. I am glad to support this mission, and joining AWIEF’s Advisory Board offers a meaningful opportunity to help drive real impact towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

A Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur named among the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard serves on numerous prominent advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business; the Leadership Council of the Africa Tech Festival; and the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Critical Minerals Africa Group, Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He also acts as a strategic advisor to the CEO of the Royal African Society (UK), a strategic advisor to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa. Most recently, he was appointed as a Council Member of the Africa No Filter Foundation.

Nicolas’s wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. The company serves more than 300 clients, including Canon, Emirates, Nestlé, Western Union, UNDP, TikTok, Coca-Cola, NBA, NFL, and Marriott.

