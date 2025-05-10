The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), together with the entire Church, Family of God in Africa and its Islands, joyfully joins the universal Church in giving thanks to God for the gift of our new Supreme Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

This historic moment marks a new chapter in the life of the Church, a season of hope, renewal, and missionary commitment. With deep joy, we welcome this providential gift of a new Shepherd, in fulfilment of the Lord’s promise: “I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will lead you with knowledge and understanding” (Jeremiah 3:15).

As a continent blessed with a rapidly growing Catholic population and a youthful, vibrant Church, Africa looks with great expectation to the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV. We pray that his leadership will inspire efforts to deepen the faith, strengthen vocations, and advance authentic, Christ-centered development. Africa, rich in culture, history, and deep-rooted spirituality, remains an indispensable partner in the mission of the universal Church.

We trust that Pope Leo XIV’s pastoral wisdom and evangelical zeal will reinforce the Church’s commitment to justice, peace, and the dignity of all people, particularly the poor, the marginalized, and those suffering the consequences of conflict, inequality, and neglect.

The Church in Africa reaffirms its full communion and collaboration with Pope Leo XIV. We stand ready to work with him in addressing the pressing challenges facing our communities, including: conflicts, poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, interreligious dialogue, and environmental stewardship. We believe his leadership will unlock Africa’s full potential, empowering our youth to become agents of positive change, inspired by the Gospel.

We assure Pope Leo XIV of our prayers and unwavering support as he begins his mission as Successor of Peter and Pastor of the universal Church. May Mary, Mother of the Church and Patroness of Africa, intercede for him and for the entire continent.

+ Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo

Archbishop of Kinshasa

President of SECAM