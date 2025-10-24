Africa Tech Festival (ATF) (https://AfricaTechFestival.com), the continent’s leading platform for digital innovation, will kick off next month in Cape Town with a strong focus on cybersecurity and cloud resilience - two critical areas for governments and enterprises navigating Africa’s expanding digital economy.

This year’s programme will also explore responsible innovation, inclusive investment, connectivity for development, and policy harmonisation. These themes reflect ATF’s role as a cohesive platform that supports Africa’s digital transformation ecosystem and guides tech experts, analysts, and policymakers in shaping informed insights and decisions.

Africa is experiencing a surge in cybercrime, driven by the rapid expansion of digital technology and the widespread reliance on mobile internet. Recent reports indicate that 90% of African countries require significant improvements in law enforcement capabilities to effectively respond to cyber threats. Although cybercrime is on the rise, most African countries still lack the core IT infrastructure needed to respond effectively. Only 30% have an incident reporting system, 29% maintain a digital evidence repository, and just 19% operate a cyberthreat intelligence database (https://apo-opa.co/4oEJm82).

An underdeveloped cybersecurity ecosystem, a significant skills gap, and increasing risks to critical infrastructure compound this challenge. Common threats include phishing, online scams, business email compromise (BEC), and ransomware.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an individual concern for organisations; it’s a shared responsibility across all sectors,” said Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival. “ATF is where Africa’s digital leaders come together to tackle these challenges head-on and shape a secure, inclusive future.”

Among the standout sessions at Africa Tech Festival 2025 is the keynote fireside chat titled “State of Cybersecurity in Africa: Threats, Gaps&Opportunities”, scheduled for Tuesday, 11 November. This discussion will delve into the continent’s most pressing cyber threats, evaluate regional preparedness, and explore how governments and enterprises can work together to strengthen response capabilities and regulatory frameworks.

Also featured is the panel session “The Quantum Threat Is Now: Rethinking Encryption Before It’s Too Late”, which will examine the emerging risks posed by quantum computing to current encryption standards. As the industry begins to grapple with the implications of post-quantum security, this session will offer timely insights into how organisations can prepare for a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

On Wednesday, 12 November, the festival will host “Empowering Women in Cybersecurity: Breaking Barriers and Building Leadership”. With women representing less than a quarter of the global cybersecurity workforce, and even fewer in Africa, this session will spotlight emerging female leaders across technical, operational, and policy roles. It will also examine how mentorship, sponsorship, and structural reforms can build greater inclusion and leadership opportunities in cyber and cloud careers.

Africa Tech Festival is recognised as a unique platform where cybersecurity experts, including Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), can learn from diverse case studies across industries and regions. Feedback from past attendees highlights ATF’s value in fostering cross-regional dialogue, enabling professionals to share experiences and strategies for tackling cyber threats in different contexts.

Africa Tech Festival 2025 will feature a complete programme of panels, fireside chats, and policy discussions aimed at addressing almost every aspect of Africa’s digital journey, from infrastructure and investment to regulation and workforce development.

To explore the complete cybersecurity programme, visit the Africa Tech Festival 2025 Agenda (https://apo-opa.co/3WmaWdV).

About Africa Tech Festival:

Now in its 28th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together more than 15,000 technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries. The Festival encompasses four anchor events:

AfricaCom – The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event

– The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event AfricaTech – The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth

– The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth AfricaIgnite – Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem

– Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem The AI Summit Cape Town – Where commercial AI comes to life

With over 500 speakers, 300 exhibitors, and extensive networking opportunities, Africa Tech Festival remains the continent’s most influential gathering for those shaping Africa’s connected future.