Africa Tech Festival (https://AfricaTechFestival.com/), the continent’s most influential technology event, has announced new additions to its 2025 speaker line-up. This expanded line-up reinforces the Festival’s reputation as the premier platform for conversations that are shaping Africa’s digital transformation, bringing together leaders from government, business, innovation, and sport.

Delivering the ministerial welcome and opening address is Hon. Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, whose participation underscores the host country’s commitment to inclusive connectivity, digital literacy, and policy alignment to accelerate its digital economy.

Also joining is Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, celebrated former Springbok rugby player and founder of The Beast Foundation, which empowers young Africans to unlock their potential both on and off the field. From the enterprise technology space, Adil El Youssefi, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Data Centres, will share his vision for expanding Africa’s AI capabilities through sustainable, secure, and scalable data infrastructure.

They will be joined by other notable and high-profile voices, including Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General: Digital Society and Economy at South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, who will contribute to discussions on what African AI governance should look like in practice; Obed Frimpong, Chief Information Security Officer at First National Bank Ghana Ltd, bringing insights into how cloud computing is driving digital innovation in African enterprises; and Charles Murito, Regional Director, Government Affairs&Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Google, sharing strategic perspectives on developing a workforce ready for the demands of a digital future.

Together, these speakers represent the diverse forces driving Africa’s technology evolution, from policymakers and corporate visionaries to innovators and social changemakers.

“Africa Tech Festival continues to be the continent’s leading platform for creating national digital strategies, driving economic growth, advancing infrastructure, and fostering meaningful public-private collaboration,” said Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival. “The addition of these speakers underscores the Festival’s cross-sector appeal. It’s where vision meets action, and where public and private leaders, entrepreneurs, and even athletes come together to challenge convention and inspire transformation. This year’s programme will take those conversations even further.”

The 28th edition of Africa Tech Festival 2025 takes place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The Festival will feature four flagship programmes: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and The AI Summit Cape Town. These programmes will address the continent’s most critical digital priorities under the themes of responsible innovation, inclusive investment, connectivity for development, and policy harmonisation.

Register for Africa Tech Festival 2025 here (https://apo-opa.co/3J7pF9E).

About Africa Tech Festival:

Now in its 28th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together more than 15,000 technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries. The Festival encompasses four anchor events:

AfricaCom – The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event

– The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event AfricaTech – The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth

– The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth AfricaIgnite – Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem

– Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem The AI Summit Cape Town – Where commercial AI comes to life

With over 500 speakers, 300 exhibitors, and extensive networking opportunities, Africa Tech Festival remains the continent’s most influential gathering for those shaping Africa’s connected future.