The 25th Session of the African Forestry and Wildlife Commission (AFWC25) has opened in Banjul, The Gambia, with a clear call for African countries to scale up innovation and reinforce political commitment to protect and restore Africa’s forests and wildlife.

Delegates from across the continent are attending the week-long meeting, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and hosted by the Government of The Gambia, under the theme Innovative and Inclusive Forest and Wildlife Resources Management for Africa.

Against a backdrop of rising climate risks, accelerating biodiversity loss, and growing demand for forest products, AFWC25 aims to strengthen collective action on sustainable forest and wildlife management and guide FAO’s technical support in the coming biennium.

In his opening address, H.E. Muhammed B. S. Jallow, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, welcomed delegates and emphasised the country’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Hosting this important Africa Forestry and Wildlife Commission meeting here in Banjul is both a privilege and a statement of intent,” he said. “It is a clear message that The Gambia positions firmly among the nations of Africa that have chosen to protect, not exploit; to restore, not destroy; and to act, not just talk about our environment.”

He highlighted significant reforms undertaken in recent years, including the National Forest Policy (2023–2032), strengthened national institutions, and decisive actions against illegal logging.

“My government took a bold and irreversible step to ban all timber exports, revoke all illegal felling permits, and disrupt the cross-border trafficking of rosewood that was devastating our environment,” he said. “Forest degradation has slowed, reforestation is increasing, and community forestry programmes continue to expand across the country.”

The Vice President also underscored the central role of partnerships, especially with FAO: “FAO’s support has been consistent in community forestry programmes, mangrove restoration, biodiversity protection, forest management and capacity strengthening across the sector.”

FAO calls for integrated action to unlock the full potential of Africa’s forests

FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, commended The Gambia for its achievements and reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting African Member States as they work to strengthen the sustainability and resilience of forests and wildlife.

“FAO continues to work with countries to unlock the potential of forests, trees and wildlife in transforming agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind,” he said.

He also emphasised the urgency of coordinated action across sectors: “The challenge before us, notably climate change, biodiversity loss, wildfires, and land degradation, continue to impact economies, agrifood systems and livelihoods. This reality underscores the urgency of our shared responsibility,” he stressed.

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources of The Gambia, Hon. Rohey John Manjang, underscored the importance of forests and wildlife to the nation’s environmental and cultural heritage, highlighting that community-based forest management models now cover over 30 percent of the country’s forest estate.

Drawing attention to the global importance of Africa’s forests and wildlife, the Chairperson of the Committee on Forestry (COFO), Pierre Taty, highlighted key initiatives driving progress across the continent, including the Sustainable Wildlife Management Programme, which supports over 400 million people who rely on wild meat for nutrition. He noted that while African countries have pledged to restore more than 100 million hectares of degraded land, under 9 percent has been restored to date, emphasising the need to accelerate efforts through the newly proclaimed UN Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation (2027–2036). He urged delegates to deliver strong recommendations to guide the work of COFO and FAO in the years ahead.

The outcomes of AFWC25 will feed into the 28th Session of the Committee on Forestry and the 34th FAO Regional Conference for Africa in 2026.

AFWC25 at a glance

Throughout the week, AFWC25 delegates will examine key forestry and wildlife priorities for the continent, including:

innovative financing mechanisms for forestry and wildlife;

sustainable management of forests and wildlife in Small Island Developing States;

strengthening cross-sectoral linkages for resilient agrifood systems;

sustainable forest-based bioeconomy approaches; and

the interconnection between forestry, wildlife, forest foods and agrifood systems.

In parallel, the Ninth African Forestry and Wildlife Week (AFWW9) will feature a series of side events and exhibitions led by The Gambia, showcasing national achievements in forest and wildlife management. These events will highlight innovative approaches to community forestry, progress in biodiversity protection, and successful models of ecosystem restoration, while offering a platform for delegates to explore practical solutions that can be adapted and scaled across Africa.

Delegates will also participate in a field excursion to observe local forestry and wildlife initiatives first-hand.

About the AFWC

Established in 1959, the African Forestry and Wildlife Commission is one of FAO’s Regional Forestry Commissions. It provides a platform for African countries to review progress, share experiences, and guide FAO’s technical support on sustainable forest and wildlife management.

AFWC25 is taking place from 1–5 December 2025 in Banjul, The Gambia.

