The Governments of Rwanda and Norway have jointly launched a High Ambition Coalition to end plastic pollution (https://bit.ly/3PLioJZ). The coalition was first initiated following the historic UNEA 5.2 resolution passed in March 2022 to start negotiations of an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution. Canada, Peru, Germany, Senegal, Georgia, Republic of Korea, UK, Switzerland, Portugal, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Costa Rica, Iceland, Ecuador and France are among the first countries to join this coalition.

In response to these developments, Greenpeace Africa’s Climate and Energy Campaigner, Nhlanhla Sibisi, said: “It is encouraging to see countries come together and take urgently needed actions towards a plastic-free future. This move shows that our governments are slowly recognising the threat plastics pose to life on this planet, to our ecosystems and the climate. We hope that this recognition will energise them to tighten their opposition to plastic production which is projected to rise significantly in the next decade. Plastic pollution is a global crisis and governments need to collaborate in a more coordinated approach to solve it.

“We need to work towards an ambitious, legally-binding global plastics treaty that will cap and reduce production and use, and ultimately end single-use plastic. A strong treaty will keep oil and gas in the ground, make big polluters accountable and pressure them to switch to refill and reuse systems and ensure a fair and equitable transition for affected workers.

“Governments in Africa and around the world must recognize that this is an opportunity to stem the tide of a global crisis. The members of the High Ambition Coalition should work to ensure that the plastics treaty lives up to its promise and becomes an instrument to finally turn off the plastic tap for the sake of our communities, our climate, and our planet.”

Greenpeace Africa

Hellen Kahaso Dena, Communications and Story Manager, hdena@greenpeace.org, +254 717 104 144