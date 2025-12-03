Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) , and CDG Invest, part of the Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG) Group, have signed a landmark agreement formalising CDG Invest's entry into the Growth and Resilience Platform for Africa (GRAf). The agreement was announced in Rabat during the 2025 Market Days, the three-day centerpiece event of the Africa Investment Forum.

GRAf is a co-investment platform promoted by CDP and the African Development Bank Group as part of the implementation of Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa. CDP is Italy’s flagship development finance institution. Under the Mattei Plan for Africa, Italy aims to foster economic and strategic partnerships with African nations and institutions. The African Development Bank Group is Italy’s main strategic financial partner for implementation of the plan.

GRAf seeks to create an ecosystem of investors committed to sharing opportunities and expertise in Africa's private sector, generating tangible impacts on the real economy—from job creation to improving essential products and services. The platform supports the African private sector through indirect investments deployed via investment funds, with a goal of mobilising up to €750 million over five years. Target sectors include food security, SME development, and sustainable infrastructure.

Aligning with the objectives of the Mattei Plan, CDP leverages its resources and expertise to foster mutual growth, supporting international investment opportunities and the global reach of Italian enterprises. As a key champion of the Mattei Plan, a CDP delegation participated in Market Days 2025 to further these collaborations and showcase activities including promoting the crucial role of the private sector in advancing sustainable development across Africa and promoting financial instruments available to support private enterprise.

CDP also attended an event organised by the International Development Finance Club (IDFC) to launch the Cooperation 4 Development Investment Forum—a platform designed to strengthen cooperation among development banks to promote co-financing and joint projects. IDFC brings together 27 institutions, including CDP, with the aim of consolidating global financial architecture and accelerating sustainable investments.

