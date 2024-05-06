Africa Hospitality Magazine, established in 2023 by Oudjah Simpa Fetter, the Head of Africa Hospitality Consultants (www.AfricaHospitalityConsultants.com), is proud to announce the launch of its English version. This new publication is specifically tailored to cater to audiences in non-French speaking countries, offering valuable insights and information on the vibrant hospitality industry in Africa.

The Hague- Africa Hospitality Magazine is thrilled to announce the launch of its English edition, building on the considerable success of the French version. In response to the high demand from our readers and industry enthusiasts, we are proud to present the English version of the magazine, which will be of interest to a wider audience across the globe.

Introducing the English edition comes as part of our ongoing commitment to providing valuable insights, trends, and exclusive stories from the vibrant hospitality industry in Africa. The objective of this new edition is to further engage with our international readers, offering them a deeper insight into the diverse experiences, innovations, and developments within the African hospitality sector.

"We are excited to bring the quality and expertise of Africa Hospitality Magazine to a broader audience with the launch of our English edition," said Oudjah Simpa Fetter, Head of Africa Hospitality Consultants. "Our editorial team has invested significant time and effort in the creation of a compelling collection of content that captures the essence of hospitality in Africa. We are eager to share these stories with our English-speaking readers worldwide."

The English edition of Africa Hospitality Magazine will feature a diverse range of articles, interviews, industry news, and in-depth analyses, providing a comprehensive view of the dynamic landscape of hospitality in Africa. Readers can expect to explore exclusive insights, trends, and future outlooks that shape the industry across the continent.

To read the English edition of Africa Hospitality Magazine and to remain informed of the latest trends and developments in the African hospitality sector, please visit our website at https://apo-opa.co/4aoLfy9

www.AfricaHospitalityConsultants.com

Read it today https://apo-opa.co/4aoLfy9

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@africahospitalityconsultants.com