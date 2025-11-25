Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has secured a US$75 million term loan facility from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). This landmark transaction deepens AFC’s strategic partnership with BADEA.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Abdullah Almusaibeeh, President of BADEA, and Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President&Chief Executive Officer of AFC, as part of AFC Day, held during the B20 Summit in Johannesburg. The signing underscores the two institutions’ shared commitment to scaling sustainable development and unlocking long-term capital for African infrastructure.

The collaboration builds on BADEA’s shareholder investment in 2020, and the cooperation framework signed that year to jointly develop and finance infrastructure across priority sectors. This new facility reinforces BADEA’s role as a strategic partner and strengthens AFC’s capacity to deliver transformational infrastructure across the continent.

The proceeds will support AFC’s mandate to develop and finance critical power, transport and logistics, heavy industries, telecommunications and digital infrastructure, as well as mining and natural resources. Through its established project development, structuring and execution capabilities, AFC will channel the capital into high-impact projects that catalyse economic transformation.

“As a shareholder of AFC, BADEA has been a valued and long-standing partner in advancing our mandate,” said Mr. Zubairu. “By deploying capital into sustainable, high-impact infrastructure, we continue to create pathways for inclusive economic growth across the continent.”

“BADEA and AFC have been strategic partners in advancing Africa’s development agenda, with a remarkable track-record of syndicated transformative projects with medium to long-term financial instruments including equity participation,” said H.E. Abdullah Almusaibeeh, President of BADEA. “Today’s signing of this USD75 million line of credit speaks volumes about BADEA’s agility to respond to development needs with a variety of instruments of different maturities.”

The facility also supports AFC’s broader strategy to diversify its funding base and mobilise long-term capital for Africa’s development. By strengthening collaboration with shareholder institutions such as BADEA, AFC continues to expand its capacity to finance resilient infrastructure and advance sustainable economic development across the continent.

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. The Corporation’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure needs and drive sustainable economic growth. Eighteen years on, AFC has built a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for delivering high-quality, transformational infrastructure assets that provide essential services across the continent. AFC has 47 member countries and has invested over US$17 billion since inception.

Visit www.AfricaFC.org

About BADEA:

BADEA is a rated multilateral development finance institution owned by 18 sovereign States, members of the League of Arab States which began operations in March 1975. The Bank’s mission revolving around promoting social and economic development exclusively in Sub Saharan Africa, fostering cooperation between the Arab and the African regions through investment and trade.