Africa Finance Corporation (www.AfricAFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and CPF Financial Services (CPF), a leading provider of innovative financial solutions in Kenya, today announced an agreement to jointly target infrastructure investments within the country.

Signed on the opening morning of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, the agreement commits AFC and CPF Financial Services to collaborate in identifying, developing, and co-financing priority infrastructure projects that are aligned with Kenya's development roadmap, leveraging their combined technical expertise and access to domestic and global capital.

The collaboration aligns AFC, with a track record of generating competitive returns on over US$12.7 billion of investments in transformational infrastructure projects across 36 African countries, with CPF, one of Kenya’s leading institutional investors with more than US$1 billion in assets under management. African institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers, hold nearly US$1trillion dollars of assets under management, equivalent to a third of the continent’s combined GDP and more than 5 times the annual infrastructure and climate financing needs of the continent.

"African institutional investors are one of the single largest sources of investable capital and will play a catalytic role in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap,” said Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of AFC “It is with this immense potential in mind that we are partnering with CPF Financial Services. Our combined expertise and access to capital will accelerate progress towards achieving economic prosperity and job creation for Kenya and, ultimately, the African continent."

AFC is a major development partner in Kenya—a sovereign member since 2017—with cumulative investments of approximately US$400 million in the country to date and a robust in-country pipeline of infrastructure, industrial and trade finance projects valued at over US$750 million.

"We are excited to collaborate with AFC, a recognised leader in the infrastructure sector,” said Hosea Kili Group Managing Director and CEO of CPF Financial Services. “This alliance aligns perfectly with our goals of creating value-driven solutions and supporting Kenya's infrastructure agenda. By working together, we aim to unlock new opportunities and facilitate sustainable economic growth."

About CPF Financial Services:

CPF Financial Services (www.CPF.or.ke) offers a comprehensive range of services in Pension Fund Administration, Trust Fund Services, Archival Services, Wealth Management, Payment Services, Training and Management Consulting.

As an Administrator, CPF administers the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (PSSS); The Local Authorities Pensions Trust (Laptrust), the County Pension Fund and CPF Individual Pension Plan. The Net Fund Value of the pension funds under CPF administration is Ksh.100 Billion with a total membership of just over 500,000 members.

Through its subsidiary companies, Laser Infrastructure&Technology Solutions (LITES) (www.LITES.co.ke); Rukisha (www.Rukisha.com); CPF Asset Managers; Laser Property Services (www.laser.or.ke) and Laser Insurance Brokers (LIB) (www.LIB-insurance.co.ke)- CPF Financial Services offers a wide range of services in ICT&Infrastructure solutions, Property Services and Insurance Brokerage respectively.

Derived from uncompromised commitment to fulfilling lives, we apply new models and approaches in engineering turnkey solutions for clients across the region - which translates to the dynamic pool of services and products that we offer.

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Sixteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 42 member countries and has invested US$12.7 billion across Africa since inception.

www.AfricAFC.org