The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 will host a technical workshop organized by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, on October 1, 2025, in Cape Town. Under the theme Strategies to Maximize Africa’s Mining Potential, the session will connect global investors and mining stakeholders to emerging opportunities across the continent’s mining value chain.

Led by Franklin Edochie, Deputy Director&Head of Metals and Mining at AFC, the workshop will explore key industry trends, with a focus on energy transition and precious metals. AMW 2025 comes at a pivotal time, as Africa strengthens cooperation with global partners such as the AFC to unlock investment, accelerate infrastructure development, advance value addition and drive GDP growth and job creation. With global demand for critical minerals projected to quadruple by 2030, Africa - home to 30% of the world’s reserves - holds a central role in reinforcing global supply chains while harnessing this demand for sustainable development.

The AMW workshop will also highlight AFC’s achievements and solutions in bridging Africa’s mining financing gap. Through infrastructure investment, blended finance and de-risking strategies, AFC has positioned itself as a key player in African mining. The institution has contributed over $50 billion to GDP, mobilized $14 billion in capital and created seven million jobs across critical industries, including mining. AFC’s investments in the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Mine in the DRC alone have generated 26,000 jobs, while support for the Lobito Corridor is enhancing mineral exports and regional trade between the DRC, Zambia and Angola.

At AMW 2025, AFC will present two portfolio mining case studies and two pipeline case studies, underscoring its commitment to sustainable sector growth. A Silver Partner of the event, AFC will be represented by various speakers, including Molebogeng Mazibuko, Associate Vice President, Investment and Andrea Tiacoh-Sanogo, Associate, Metals&Mining, in high-level discussions on the future of mining in Africa.

Check out AFC’s Development Impact Report here (https://apo-opa.co/46Gw974).

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.