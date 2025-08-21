As African nations strengthen their positions as global leaders in the production of diamonds, platinum group metals (PGMs), chromium, uranium, cobalt and other key industrial minerals, development finance institutions are providing essential funding through loans, equity investments and infrastructure support. Their efforts are bolstering Africa’s access to its mineral resources while enhancing logistics and processing capabilities - key elements in advancing mineral beneficiation and industrialization.

At the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 - Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders - financial institutions will showcase their innovative approaches to accelerating mineral industrialization. A panel titled The Investor Perspective – Financing Africa’s Mineral Industrialization, will feature representatives from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of South Africa and African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM).

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

As a silver sponsor of AMW 2025, the AFC is expected to present its tailored financing models that support mineral beneficiation across the continent. Through investments in critical projects such as the Lobito Corridor – a regional logistics network connecting mineral-rich Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo with international markets – the AFC is driving Africa’s mining sector growth. In May 2025, the AFC also provided financial backing to Mota-Engil for gold mining projects in the Ivory Coast and Mali.

Thabiso Sekano, Head of Mining and Metals at the IDC, is also expected to outline how the corporation is reinforcing South Africa’s mining value chain. As the country rolls out its draft Critical Minerals Strategy and introduces legislative reforms such as the Mineral Resources Development Bill and Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill, the IDC remains a critical financing partner. Recent IDC financing include R622 million for the Theta Gold Mine and R1.6 billion for ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Ed Stumpf, AIIM’s Investment Director and Head of Investment Strategy, is also expected to highlight the firm’s focus on driving the growth of Africa’s mineral extraction and local value addition. AIIM’s investments in renewable energy projects - including the 140 MW Umsinde Wind Farm and the 144 MW Khangela Wind Farm - are designed to support the energy needs of major mining operations like Sibanye-Stillwater and Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa.

Under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth, AMW will connect African projects and prospects with investments firms to explore partnership opportunities across the mining value chain.