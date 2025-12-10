Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that the Republic of Equatorial Guinea has officially acceded to membership, becoming the Corporation’s 47th Member State. The decision, which closely follows the Central African Republic’s recent accession, marks a significant step in AFC’s deepening presence in Central Africa and Africa as a whole.

Equatorial Guinea, one of Africa’s most resource-rich nations, has outlined a long-term national vision focused on industrialisation, economic diversification beyond hydrocarbons, and the expansion of world-class transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure. The country’s Horizon 2035 strategy prioritises investments that can accelerate value addition, boost regional integration, enhance human capital, and strengthen resilience against global market volatility.

Membership of AFC aligns directly with these priorities. It enables the government to leverage AFC’s technical expertise, project development capacity, and robust balance sheet to accelerate the delivery of high-impact infrastructure projects. AFC will work alongside public and private sector stakeholders to unlock opportunities across key sectors including renewable energy, logistics and transport corridors, and natural resources beneficiation.

H.E. Ivan Bacale Ebe Molina, Honourable Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, commented saying: “Joining Africa Finance Corporation represents an important milestone in our national development journey. As we advance the goals of our Horizon 2035 strategy, Equatorial Guinea is prioritising investments that diversify our economy, strengthen our infrastructure base, and create sustainable opportunities for our people. AFC’s proven track record, deep expertise, and commitment to African-led development make it an ideal partner for delivering bankable projects that support long-term growth. We look forward to working closely with the Corporation to unlock the full potential of our economy.”

Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, added: “We are delighted to welcome Equatorial Guinea as our 47th Member State. The country has set a bold and forward-looking agenda to drive economic diversification, enhance resilience, and build world-class infrastructure to support long-term prosperity. AFC stands ready to deploy our unique approach to project development, de-risking and financing to catalyse transformational projects, working closely with the government and key partners in the private sector. Together, we will work on critical infrastructure projects that will accelerate sustainable growth for Equatorial Guinea and the wider Central African region.”

Equatorial Guinea’s membership also enhances AFC’s ability to mobilise global capital to strategic sectors across Central Africa, strengthening the region’s integration into global trade routes and value chains. The country now joins other Central African nations such Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Rwanda, and São Tomé and Príncipe in partnering with AFC to accelerate sustainable growth through infrastructure development.

As a Member State, Equatorial Guinea gains access to AFC’s suite of products including project preparation, equity investments, debt financing, and risk mitigation instruments designed to mobilise financing into bankable, transformational projects. Membership also reinforces AFC’s mandate to foster African-led solutions to the continent’s infrastructure deficit, an indispensable foundation for job creation, industrial competitiveness, and long-term prosperity.

With Equatorial Guinea’s accession, AFC caps a remarkable year in which three new countries joined the Corporation, expanding our membership to 47 African nations and significantly deepening our continental footprint. This momentum underscores AFC’s role as Africa’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, accelerating industrialisation and strengthening regional value chains.

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile : +234 1 279 9654

Email : yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 47 member countries and has invested over US$17 billion in 36 African countries since its inception. www.AfricaFC.org