The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) acknowledges the confirmation by the Federal Ministry of Health of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) of an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in Jinka, Southern Region.

As of 14 November 2025, Marburg virus disease (MVD) has been confirmed by the National Reference Laboratory.Further epidemiological investigations and laboratory analyses are underway, and the virus strain detected shows similarities to those previously identified in East Africa.

The initial alert of a suspected viral haemorrhagic fever was shared with Africa CDC on 12 November 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Health, EPHI, and regional health authorities have activated response measures, including enhanced surveillance, field investigations, strengthened infection prevention and control, and community engagement efforts. Africa CDC commends their swift action and transparent communication, which have enabled early confirmation and containment efforts.

Africa CDC has been a long-standing partner of EPHI in strengthening Ethiopia’s molecular diagnostic and genomic surveillance capacity — critical capabilities that were immediately deployed in response to this outbreak. Through this collaboration, Africa CDC has provided genome-sequencing equipment, sequencing reagents, PCR detection kits (including Marburg-specific assays), and extensive training for laboratory personnel in genome sequencing, bioinformatics, biosafety, PPE use, and safe sample handling.

The core genomics facility at EPHI has been strengthened by Africa CDC, together with partners such as the Global Fund, WHO and the UK Health Security Agency, supporting rapid laboratory confirmation and enhancing Ethiopia’s overall outbreak readiness.

As a leading Ethiopian research institution, the Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI) has also seen its research and genomics capacity significantly strengthened through Africa CDC’s support, including the provision of equipment, reagents and targeted training. AHRI is therefore well positioned to play a central role during this Marburg outbreak. This response presents a unique opportunity not only to improve care for affected communities but also to generate critical innovations in Marburg prevention, diagnostics and treatment.

To further strengthen coordination, Africa CDC and the Ministry of Health will integrate Marburg virus response efforts with ongoing mpox preparedness and surveillance. This joint approach is designed to optimise resources, accelerate early detection and reduce the risk of regional spread.

Africa CDC Director-General, H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya, will meet with the Minister of Health of Ethiopia to assess additional support needs and reinforce cross-border readiness with neighbouring countries. Africa CDC will continue to work closely with the Government of Ethiopia and partners to ensure a rapid, coordinated and effective response.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.