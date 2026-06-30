Africa CDC (http://www.AfricaCDC.org) commends the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, clinical investigators, and development partners for the launch of clinical trials evaluating candidate therapeutics for Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease in Bunia this week. This marks an important milestone in the response, demonstrating the country’s commitment to generating the evidence needed to improve clinical care while contributing to the development of medical countermeasures for this rare Ebola virus. However, a funding gap remains for the full implementation of the trials. Africa CDC has therefore called on governments, multilateral development banks, philanthropic organizations, the private sector, and global partners to provide US$16million within days to close a funding gap that threatens clinical trials against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no licensed vaccine or therapy.

The ongoing Bundibugyo outbreak is unlike recent Ebola epidemics. The absence of any licensed vaccine or therapeutic for this strain makes it aa scientifically and operationally challenging outbreak Every day without sufficient financing allows the virus to spread further, increases the humanitarian burden, and raises the risk of regional and international transmission.

Working with WHO, Africa CDC, ANRS, Oxford University, IAVI, CEPI, Gilead Sciences\ and other partners, Africa has assembled one of the fastest scientific mobilizations ever mounted against a newly emerging Ebola strain. The portfolio includes the first post-exposure prophylaxis trial, using obeldesivir to prevent infection among exposed contacts; adaptive randomized treatment trials evaluating remdesivir, MBP134, to reduce mortality among infected patients; cross-protection vaccine studies; and accelerated development and manufacturing of next-generation Bundibugyo-specific vaccines.

Financing for the vaccine trials is largely in place. The gap is in therapeutics. Of the US$26 million needed to run the therapeutics trials, US$10 million has been secured leaving a shortfall of US$18 million. This comprises US$16 million to continue and complete the post-exposure prophylaxis study among exposed contacts and $2-3 million to ensure sufficient contract tracing to enable the trial.

“We have the science. We now need the funding to use it. Clinical trials must start this week, and every day of delay costs lives we could save,” said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC.

This is an investment in proving that Africa and the global community can rapidly develop, test, and deploy lifesaving countermeasures against emerging pathogens while building preparedness for future pandemics.

The window to act before the outbreak grows larger is open today. The time to invest is now.

Media Contact:

Saran Koly

Director of Communications and Spokesperson, Africa CDC

+251 98 434 6488

kolys@africacdc.org

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About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: http://www.AfricaCDC.org