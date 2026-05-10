The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) (http://www.AfricaCDC.org) and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia officially launched the Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) 2026, the continent’s foremost public health gathering.

“The launch symbolises our determination to build a healthier and more resilient Africa, fully aligned with the aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” said H.E. Ambassador Hadera Abera, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. “CPHIA 2026 is necessary. It will help advance Africa from dependency to self-reliance, from vulnerability to resilience, and from fragmentation to coordinated continental action.”

The conference will take place in Addis Ababa from 23 to 27 November 2026, bringing together governments, scientists, policymakers, health professionals and partners to advance practical solutions for Africa’s health transformation and help shape the future of public health on the continent.

Held under the theme “Africa’s Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from health dependency and vulnerability to ownership and resilience,” CPHIA 2026 will provide a strategic continental platform to advance Africa-led solutions, strengthen resilient health systems, and accelerate implementation of the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty agenda.

“This platform provides an opportunity to influence evidence-based policy and shape strategies that will define the health security of Africa’s 55 AU Member States,” said Dr Raj Tajudeen, Acting Deputy Director General, Africa CDC. He noted that while the inaugural edition of CPHIA in December 2021 attracted 2,500 participants, CPHIA 2026 is targeting 30,000.

CPHIA 2026 aligns with the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) agenda, recently adopted by the 39th ordinary session of the African Union Assembly. It builds on the CPHIA 2025 continental commitments outlined in the Durban Promise (http://apo-opa.co/4u7zO8w), which calls for mobilising Africa’s wealth and innovation for health sovereignty, strengthening governance and accountability, reinvesting in primary health care and community systems, and fostering regional solidarity and market efficiency, among other priorities.

CPHIA (https://CPHIA2021.com), the flagship conference of Africa CDC and AU member states, is a unique annual event that connects political leaders, policy makers, private sector and community actors with scientists and programme implementers. It provides an important opportunity for African stakeholders to engage in open dialogue on critical health issues, share new scientific breakthroughs and innovations, and identify solutions with the potential to catalyse positive change.

Africa CDC has convened four previous editions of CPHIA, each strengthening its position as the continent’s leading forum for public health dialogue, policy alignment and scientific exchange. Hosting CPHIA 2026 in Addis Ababa reinforces Ethiopia’s position as a major diplomatic hub, home to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the African Union and its agencies, including Africa CDC, among other global institutions.

“We are proud to partner with Africa CDC to convene this significant gathering,” said H.E. Ambassador Hadera. “We will continue working closely with Africa CDC to ensure the successful hosting of CPHIA 2026 in Addis Ababa,” added Dr Tajudeen.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Edwin

Director of Communication and Public Information

Africa CDC

EdwinM@africacdc.org

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About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a public health agency of the African Union. It is autonomous and supports member states in strengthening health systems. It also helps improve disease surveillance, emergency response, and disease control.

Learn more at: http://www.AfricaCDC.org.