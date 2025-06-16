Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced 15 youth-led innovations as winners of the Bingwa PLUS Y-Health Incubator Pitch Competition, marking a significant milestone in empowering Africa’s next generation of public health leaders.

The competition, held in Abuja, Nigeria, from May 27 -30, 2025 showcased innovative health solutions developed by young African changemakers aged 18–35.

The 15 winning projects were selected from 30 finalists, who emerged from an initial pool of 50 pre-screened candidates. The finalists underwent a rigorous six-week self-paced training programme focused on health leadership, project design, communication, resource mobilisation, and monitoring and evaluation.

The Bingwa PLUS programme is an extension of the African Union Bingwa Initiative launched in 2022, designed to equip youth with the tools and resources to co-create scalable and sustainable health interventions. Supported by GIZAfrican Union and YouthHub Africa, the initiative reflects Africa CDC’s strategic focus on youth empowerment and innovation in public health.

During the two-day pitching event, the 30 finalists presented their solutions before a distinguished panel of judges comprising health experts, development partners, and industry leaders. The selected winners will each receive grants ranging from EUR 1,500 to EUR 3,000, alongside tailored mentorship from leading public health and innovation professionals to support implementation over the coming months.

“This event exemplifies the power of youth-led innovation in transforming health landscapes across Africa,” said Dr. Chrys Promesse Kaniki, Africa CDC Senior Technical Officer for Strategic Programmes and Youth Programmes Lead. “By investing in young leaders and their ideas, we are fostering a new generation of health innovators equipped to tackle Africa’s most urgent health challenges.”

The winning projects will now enter an intensive implementation phase, with ongoing mentorship and support to scale their impact across communities. Africa CDC and its partners will continue to track progress, document success stories, and promote these solutions through advocacy and technical collaboration.

