The 2024 African Conservation Awards, hosted by the Game Rangers' Association of Africa (GRAA) (www.GameRanger.org) is an opportunity to celebrate just some of the outstanding work by African conservationists. It is the GRAA’s privilege to be able to showcase the exceptional contributions to protecting Africa’s natural heritage. In 2024, the GRAA modified categories in this prestigious event to ensure Marine Rangers are also recognised and celebrated.

These awards continue to remind us of our responsibility to rangers working across Africa, many of whom are working in challenging environments with a lack of resources. Every organisation and individual nominated for these awards has displayed remarkable resilience and determination, despite their overwhelming odds and have remained steadfast in their dedication to achieving their conservation goals, inspiring us all with their unwavering commitment. Rangers should be acknowledged and celebrated.

The Winners for the 2024 African Conservation Awards are:

Best Field Ranger

Winner: Modiki Claver, Ranger Team Leader, Dzanga Sangha Protected Areas, Central African Republic (CAR)

Modiki Claver, the Team Leader of Dzanga Sangha Protected Area’s law enforcement section in CAR, has risen from starting as a porter in 2010 to becoming the top team leader in the landscape. Leading a team of seven rangers across the Congo Basin, including parts of Noubale-Ndoki National Park and Lobeke National Park, Claver exemplifies leadership by dismantling snares, seizing weapons, and making arrests. He has significantly contributed to scientific research, including tracking elephant populations, assessing the impact of logging, and monitoring illegal hunting activities. Beyond his law enforcement duties, Claver has fostered strong relationships with local communities and youth, guiding them toward conservation careers. During the 2013 military-political unrest, he demonstrated exceptional courage by covertly tracking rebel movements and providing critical information to protect wildlife. Known for his field skills, ethical leadership, and commitment to the rights of indigenous people, Claver is an inspiring role model in conservation.

1st Runner Up: Sekibibi Bareke Désiré, Central Sector Manager, Virunga National Park, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

2nd Runner Up: Jean Claude Kyungu, Former Head Ranger Maiko National Park, DRC

Best Marine Ranger

Winner: Chanel Hauvette, Senior Marine Field Ranger, Robberg Nature Reserve and Marine Protected Area and Keurbooms River Nature Reserve, South Africa

Chanel Hauvette is a Senior Marine Field Ranger who demonstrates extraordinary dedication to marine conservation, leading stranding responses, law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring, and community engagement across Robberg Nature Reserve and Marine Protected Area. As coordinator of the Plett Stranding Network, she manages hundreds of annual strandings, from seals and birds to endangered turtles, often stabilizing animals at her own home. Despite challenges like limited resources and transportation, Chanel forges strong partnerships with local businesses, NGOs, and residents to secure support. Her leadership, innovative protocols, and passion for conservation inspire her team, educate communities, and ensure the protection of marine biodiversity.

1st Runner Up: Emily Nyevu Simba, Ranger Corporal, Watamu Marine Protected Area, Kenya

2nd Runner Up: Clive Hendricks, Section Ranger, Addo Elephant National Park - Marine Section, South Africa

Best Ranger Team

Winner: South Luangwa Rapid Response Unit for Human-Wildlife Conflict, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

The South Luangwa Rapid Response Unit for Human-Wildlife Conflict (RRU-HWC) is a joint initiative between Conservation South Luangwa and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife. It has significantly improved coexistence between communities and wildlife through proactive education, innovative solutions, and swift conflict resolution. Reaching over 4,000 people, their educational outreach fostered awareness and led to a 44% improvement in predator-proof livestock enclosures, reducing livestock predation. The team also tackled challenges like elephant crop raids and predator attacks with rapid responses and non-lethal deterrents, earning trust within the community. Despite resource limitations, the RRU-HWC has empowered local wildlife committees, inspired community-led initiatives, and strengthened partnerships with government and NGOs. Their dedication has not only mitigated conflicts but also fostered a culture of conservation, ensuring long-term benefits for both people and wildlife.

1st Runner Up: Tango 1 Mobile APU Team, Tana Delta, Kenya

2nd Runner Up: South Luangwa K9 Unit, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Best Ranger Supporter

Winner: Munene Kamundi, Strong Ranger Initiative, Kenya

Munene Kamundi is a dedicated advocate for wildlife ranger wellbeing, leveraging his expertise in occupational health and safety to address critical challenges faced by rangers in conservation. Despite financial hardships and resource limitations, he has reached over 400 rangers this year, aiming to support 5,000 annually. Through his innovative wellness ambassadors program, Kamundi promotes mental health, safety practices, and emergency response training, aligning with global biodiversity frameworks like the Kunming-Montreal agreement. His tireless commitment, even in the face of adversity, highlights his transformative leadership and vision to integrate ranger wellbeing into sustainable conservation efforts across Africa.

1st Runner Up: Amon Koutoua Benoît, Technical Director, Office Ivoirien des Parcs et Réserves, Côte d’Ivoire

2nd Runner Up: WCS Congo Counter-Wildlife Trafficking Teams (North and South), DRC and Republic of Congo

In a poignant video message, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, esteemed Patron of the African Conservation Awards, paid homage to the brave conservation heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. He solemnly honored the memory of the 64 rangers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, safeguarding our planet’s invaluable natural heritage. Prince Albert expressed profound gratitude to these fallen heroes and to all of Africa’s rangers, who selflessly dedicate their lives to protecting our natural spaces. He urged collective action to support the 30x30 global initiative, emphasizing that achieving these ambitious goals requires providing rangers with the resources, infrastructure, and tools they urgently need. His message carried a deep reverence for the thousands of rangers who face immense risks daily, serving as steadfast guardians of our planet’s biodiversity and natural wonders.

"Every year we are reminded of the dedication, commitment and resilience required to be a ranger in Africa. This year is no different and those recognised today are some of Africa’s best working in seven different countries across our continent. We are humbled to call them our colleagues and to be able to bring their work out into the light for all to see. It is particularly exciting to be recognising Marine Rangers this year who do such inspiring work on our oceans and coastlines to conserve our marine resources. Well done to the winners, runner ups and nominees of the African Conservation Awards 2024! Thank you for what you do for our planet and its people!" - Andrew Campbell, CEO, Game Rangers Association of Africa

The African Conservation Awards are hosted annually by the Game Rangers' Association of Africa (GRAA) and are endorsed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, who is committed to the protection of endangered species through the support of his Foundation, is the Patron of the African Conservation Awards.

For more information about the African Conservation Awards, please visit https://apo-opa.co/4eD5JFr.

GRAA background:

The Game Rangers' Association of Africa (GRAA) is a non-profit organisation, founded in 1970 which provides support, networks and representation for rangers across Africa. The GRAA is a proud member of the International Ranger Federation (IRF) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) where it serves as the voice of the African ranger.

