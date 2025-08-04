African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) is pleased to announce the signing of a US$1.35 billion financing facility in favour of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL). The facility is part of a larger approximately US$4 billion syndicated financing arrangement for Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate. Afreximbank acted as the Mandated Lead Arranger, for the syndication.

This financing— one of the largest syndicated loans in recent African financial markets—will refinance capital expended on constructing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex, the biggest single-train refinery in the world with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. The financing alleviates initial operational expenditures and enhances DIL’s balance sheet, supporting its continued growth trajectory.

Afreximbank contributed US$1.35 billion, the largest share among participating banks, underscoring its commitment to large-scale infrastructure that advances Africa’s industrialization, energy security, and intra-African trade.

Since operations at the refinery complex began in February 2024, Afreximbank has continued to support the Dangote Refinery by providing key financing solutions—for crude supply and product offtake—ensuring uninterrupted operations and reinforcing its role in Africa’s most significant refining intervention.

Commenting on the development, Professor Benedict Oramah, President&Chairman of Board of Directors at Afreximbank, said:

“With this landmark deal, we once again demonstrate that Africa's development can only be meaningfully financed from within. It is only when African institutions lead the way that others can follow. The journey to utilise African resources for its own economic transformation is well underway. Through the Bank's funding support, we are enhancing the capacity of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Ltd to produce and supply high quality refined petroleum products to the Nigerian market, as well as for export to the entire continent and the world. Our energy security is in sight.”

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, added:

“Afreximbank’s contribution to this milestone financing underscores our shared vision to industrialize Africa from within. This refinancing strengthens our balance sheet and accelerates with ease the refinery’s suppy of high-quality refined petroleum products across Africa.

The syndicated facility attracted strong participation from leading African and international financial institutions, reflecting enduring confidence in Africa’s industrial potential and Dangote’s vision in transforming Africa”.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

About Dangote:

Dangote Industries Limited is one of Africa’s leading diversified and fully integrated industrial conglomerates with vibrant operations in Nigeria and across Africa in several sectors including cement, sugar, salt, condiments, packaging, energy, port operations, automotive, fertiliser, petroleum refining and petrochemicals.

The core business focus of the Group, which started operations in 1978, is to provide local, value-added products and services that meet the ‘basic needs’ of the populace. Through the construction and operation of large-scale manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and across 10 other African countries. Dangote Group is focused on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment, prevent capital flight and provide locally produced goods for the people.