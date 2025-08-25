Multilateral financial institution the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has joined this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a Diamond Partner amid a growing push to advance access to financing across the continent’s energy sector. As one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, the organization plays a critical role in driving African energy and infrastructure projects forward. Afreximbank’s participation is expected to support new transactions across the continent as the continent strives to make energy poverty history by 2030.

Under a mission to stimulate the consistent expansion, diversification and development of African trade, Afreximbank has supported key projects across the continent. Recent investments reflect this mission and are poised to transform regional economies. In August 2025, Afreximbank committed to funding energy projects in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Nigeria, signing a series of agreements aimed at unlocking $1 billion. Agreements include a $300 million deal with NBS Bank of Malawi to de-risk multiple sectors – including energy, transport and logistics -; a Heads of Terms deal with Green Hybrid Power Private Limited to mobilize $4.4 million for a 1 GW hybrid solar project in Zimbabwe; and a deal with Proton Energy featuring a $4 million facility for a 500 MW Sapele Gas Power Plant in Nigeria.

Afreximbank has also played an instrumental part in financing Africa’s largest crude oil refinery: the Dangote facility in Nigeria. Since the refinery’s start in 2024, the organization has provided key financing solutions, with the most recent transaction including a $1.35 billion financing facility to refinance capital expended on constructing the facility. The facility is part of a larger $4 billion syndicated financing arrangements for Dangote Industries Limited, with Afreximbank serving as the Mandated Lead Arranger. Afreximbank was also mandated as the financial advisor to raise capital for the $4.5 billion EG-27 LNG project, developed by Equatorial Guinea’s state-owned gas corporation Sociedad Nacional de Gas de Guinea Ecuatorial. Afreximbank will leverage its financial structuring expertise and investor network to mobilize capital, thereby supporting the development of the facility.

Beyond project financing, a cornerstone of Afreximbank’s strategy is the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), a strategic institution that brings new sources of financing for African energy projects. Established in partnership with the African Petroleum Producers Organization, the AEB is expected to address the continent’s investment gap – estimated between $31 billion and $50 billion. With an initial capitalization of $5 billion, the bank offers tailored funding solutions to meet Africa’s energy needs. To date, the partners have selected Abuja, Nigeria as the headquarters of the institution. Consulting firm PWC has been hired as project management consultants while Angola, Ghana and Nigeria have fulfilled their commitments to funding the bank. As the AEB prepares for launch, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will serve as a vital platform for fostering engagement between project developers and financiers.

“Afreximbank’s track record of providing financing for African energy projects has yielded positive results for Africa’s energy sector. These financing structures are expected to support the development and expansion of critical oil and gas infrastructure in Africa, underscoring the instrumental role organizations such as Afreximbank play in strengthening Africa’s energy sector. These transactions reflect a broader commitment by Afreximbank to mobilizing capital, spurring development and facilitating cross-border trade across the continent,” states NJ Ayuk, executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

