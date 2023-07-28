Under efforts to stimulate the growth of the African economy, governments continent-wide are pursuing the rapid development of the energy sector, recognizing the critical role natural resources play in alleviating energy poverty, spurring industrialization while advancing job creation and economic opportunities. In this scenario, advancing intra-African trade has emerged as a strategic approach to economic growth, with institutions such as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) serving as key drivers.

The Afreximbank has a long-history of driving sustainable investments, facilitating trade and commerce while supporting the development of Africa’s energy sector. With a mission to become the trade finance bank for Africa, the institution will return to the continent’s biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) – taking place from October 16-20 this year – as a diamond sponsor, a testament to its commitment to investing in the sustainable development of the continent.

With lack of investment representing one of the biggest challenges to development in Africa, the Afreximbank stepped in to play a central role in financing projects and facilitating trade. As a pan-African financial services provider, the institution has not only provided the capital African countries need to develop projects but has made considerable efforts to advance local content and sustainable development practices.

The bank actively engages in and drives capacity-building initiatives to enhance trade and energy-related skills, and regularly invests in African companies and entrepreneurs. Between 2016 and 2020 alone, the institution invested more than $42 billion in support of African businesses. Other investments include $900 million mobilized for the expansion and development of special economic zones in Africa; a $1.5 billion financing facility to boost local content promotion in Botswana; and a grant given to the Grand Africa Initiative to train 200 young African entrepreneurs in business and trade. Additionally, during last year’s edition of AEW, the institution inked a memorandum of understanding with AEW-organizer the African Energy Chamber (AEC), kickstarting collaboration in capacity building and energy. These initiatives have proven instrumental to driving sustainable development across the continent on the back of local content.

On the investment side, Afreximbank represents a strong and reliable financial partner for African energy projects. The institution provides various financial services and products aimed at advancing energy developments across the entire value chain, and is active in every segment of Africa’s energy sector. Recently the bank mobilized $155 million for the development of oil infrastructure in Djibouti; $355 million for the completion of Angola’s 60,000 barrel-per-day Cabinda oil refinery; and $500 million for the expansion of South Sudan’s power sector. The bank also has plans to double its investments in Africa to over $60 billion within the next six years. This will largely be achieved through the African Energy Transition Bank, an institution established by Afreximbank alongside the African Petroleum Producers Organization to accelerate the development of African energy in the energy transition era.

Meanwhile, under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the bank facilitates trade and supports intra-African commerce. The institution was also responsible for the launch of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, a service adopted by the African Union that underpins the implementation of the AfCFTA. As such, the bank actively supports the growth of Africa’s exports, helping countries expand their market reach and increase their competitiveness in the global markets, as well as imports, ensuring countries have access to essential goods and services.

“The Afreximbank has positioned itself as one of the most reliable partners for Africa’s energy sector. The institution has demonstrated, time and time again, its unwavering commitment to Africa’s future, and will remain an instrumental part of Africa’s development for the long-term. From investing in impactful projects to spearheading sustainable initiatives to facilitating trade and business in and across the continent, Afreximbank plays a crucial role in making energy poverty history,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Afreximbank’s diamond sponsorship speaks to the caliber of the event as the premier deal-signing platform for Africa’s energy sector. The sponsorship will help strengthen dialogue around investing in Africa while supporting deals and engagement between African and global stakeholders.

AEW is the AEC's annual energy event uniting African governments and policymakers with global investors and project developers. Under the theme, 'The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,' AEW 2023 represents the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent.