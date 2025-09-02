From 4 to 10 September 2025 in Algiers (Algeria), the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) will take place in the Algerian capital, under the theme “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA.” Organized by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, this fair stands as a major strategic platform to boost intra-African trade, attract investments, and strengthen continental integration.

This edition will bring together more than 1,600 exhibitors, 35,000 participants, and delegations from 75 countries, with an expected business volume exceeding USD 44 billion. It will highlight key sectors such as innovation, value-added industrialization, technology, creative industries, automotive, youth, and women in business.

IATF, a Driver of Transformation

The stakes of IATF 2025 are of the highest importance. The event aims to support the rise of a truly unified African market, backed by the power of 1.4 billion consumers and a combined GDP of more than USD 3.4 trillion. It also seeks to promote deeper economic integration under the AfCFTA, through the signing of concrete trade agreements and the organization of strategic sectoral forums.

Beyond trade exchanges, IATF 2025 will showcase African innovations in key areas such as technology, agriculture, sustainable industry, and creativity. Special focus will be placed on the inclusion of youth, women, and entrepreneurs, whose dynamism remains a key driver of the continent’s economic transformation.

Africa24’s 360° Editorial Coverage

Africa24 Group, the leading pan-African media network, is deploying a comprehensive audiovisual and digital coverage to bring IATF 2025 to life:

Live broadcasts of opening sessions, sectoral panels, ministerial forums, and exhibition zones.

Exclusive interviews with Heads of State, business leaders, financial institutions, entrepreneurs, and young leaders.

Immersive reports from country and company pavilions, Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), Automotive Show, Youth and Women in Trade Programmes, and Investment Deal Rooms.

In-depth analysis on AfCFTA prospects, green industrial transformation, and value addition across Africa.

Follow IATF 2025 with Africa24

Experience every highlight of this continental event live, on replay, or on demand:

AFRICA24 in French (Channel 170) and AFRICA24 English (Channel 176) on Canal+Afrique

MyAfrica24 app (Google Play)

Website www.Africa24tv.com with exclusive reports, analyses, interviews, and special features.

With Africa24 Group: Together, Let’s Transform Africa.

About Africa24 Group:

Founded in 2009, Africa24 is the first TV and digital media group dedicated to Africa. It offers four HD channels broadcasting 24/7 (news, sports, creativity) and the HD streaming platform MyAfrica24. Carried by major international operators (Canal+, Orange, etc.), Africa24 reaches more than 80 million households and gathers over 8 million digital subscribers.