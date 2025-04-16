The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation (MoPEDIC) of Egypt and the Group of African Ambassadors in Cairo, is hosting the inaugural FOCUS Africa Trade and Investment Forum from 15 to 16 April 2025 at the Dusit Thani Hotel, Cairo, Egypt.

FOCUS Africa will address key investment challenges and unlock high-impact opportunities across multiple sectors, including agribusiness, technology, infrastructure, logistics, energy, manufacturing, mining, tourism, and the blue economy.

The Forum brings together key policymakers, business leaders, and investors to explore strategies for increasing African direct investment (ADI) and foreign direct investment (FDI) while showcasing bankable projects capable of attracting regional and international capital.

Despite attracting only 3% to 4% of global foreign direct investment (FDI), Africa can bridge the estimated $130 billion to $170 billion annual infrastructure financing gap.

Speaking at FOCUS AFRICA, Her Excellency Dr Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, said “Today, Africa stands at a pivotal moment. With a market of 1.4 billion people and a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over USD$3.1 trillion, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—the largest free trade area globally—presents unprecedented opportunities. However, intra-African trade currently accounts for only 15% of total African trade. This is where our efforts must intensify.

“Egypt sees private sector development as essential for inclusive and sustainable growth. Through our Government Work Plan, we’re fast-tracking reforms, enhancing the business climate, and building investor confidence with clear regulations and sound fiscal management to ensure stability and attract private capital.

“As a result, private investments now account for 63% of total investments in Egypt—a clear indication of the growing role of the private sector in driving economic development.

“By 2030, we aim to attract $60 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) and increase our annual exports to $145 billion, leveraging Egypt’s strategic location and industrial capacity to serve as a trade and manufacturing hub for Africa.”

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said in his opening remarks: “Globalisation, as we know it, is regrettably under life support. The African Continental Free Trade Area is the instrument that offers Africa the opportunity to look inwards within itself, as a source of growth and development. If we achieve a truly integrated market with a combined GDP of about USD3 trillion, a diverse ecosystem and variety of natural resources, we can create our own internal globalisation and be in a position to integrate the African Diaspora and engage the rest of the world more meaningfully.”

H.E. Dr Mohamadou Labarang Dean of the African Ambassadors’ Group, commented, “the Ambassadors’ Group strongly believes that there is a crucial need to draw the attention of the business community in the Middle East — and particularly in Egypt — to the wealth of opportunities that are now available through the smart and sustained implementation of the AfCFTA.

“Africa is changing. Across our regions, opportunities abound in agro-processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, and tourism. But these opportunities will remain dormant unless we galvanise the right investment partnerships — partnerships built not on aid or charity, but on mutual

benefit, shared growth, and strategic vision.

“Globalisation appears to be losing momentum. Each country and region must be able to harness its own potential to meet these emerging challenges.”

Mrs Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, said: “Africa’s infrastructure gap is not just a statistic — it’s a brake on our growth and a bottleneck to our global competitiveness.

“FOCUS Africa is a testament to our shared vision of harnessing Africa’s immense potential and driving sustainable growth through strategic partnerships and innovative financial solutions tailored to the continent’s needs."

She added: “At the very heart of Africa’s transformation is scaling Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) models to meet the continent’s infrastructure and trade ambitions. By mobilising African capital, building local capacity, and fostering strategic partnerships, we are proving that African firms can deliver world-class infrastructure — not in theory, but in practice.

“We must move from pockets of success to a coordinated push for scale. With the right models, the right finance, and the right vision, the right partners, Africa’s EPC sector can become the cornerstone of our integration and trade agenda.”

Afreximbank, through its Intra-African Engineer Procure Construct (EPC) Contract Promotion Initiative, is determined to shift the paradigm — from externally driven growth to African-led development.

By bridging investment gaps and fostering stronger trade partnerships, FOCUS Africa 2025 in Cairo marks a pivotal moment in Africa’s journey toward economic self-sufficiency and global competitiveness.

Structured to align with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), FOCUS Africa will catalyse intra-African trade and investment and strengthen economic integration.

By facilitating business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) partnerships, matchmaking initiatives, and addressing access to tailored financial instruments, the Forum aims to enhance the private sector's pivotal role in Africa’s economic transformation and foster a sense of growth and development.

