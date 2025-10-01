Afreximbank TV, a digital TV channel that is wholly owned and run by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) marked its fifth edition with dedicated coverage of the recently concluded Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025) held in Algiers, Algeria.

Since premiering in November 2023, the virtual TV channel has steadily grown its audience with over 14.1 million views and 324,200 hours in watch time. The channel’s subscribers currently stand at about 0.5 million; watched by an average of 272,800 people every month. Its broadcasts have a global reach, with Kenya, Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania among its top five markets.

Afreximbank TV’s first edition featured coverage of IATF2023 in Cairo, Egypt. Since then, it has broadcast a variety of in-depth, wide-ranging and newsworthy content, including interviews with key opinion shapers, long and short form video testimonials, coverage of flagship events and conversations. The content is aired free-of-charge in English and French.

“Through Afreximbank TV, we are leveraging the power of storytelling to not only amplify Afreximbank’s critical interventions and its development impact but also lead the conversation on Africa’s trade transformation. As Global Africa works towards a more prosperous and interconnected future, we have to own and shape our narrative globally,” said Mrs. Anne Ezeh, Afreximbank’s Director of Communications&Events.

Mrs Ezeh added that Afreximbank TV remains committed to depicting Africa’s capabilities, strengths, uniqueness, budding prosperity and contribution to the global value chains.

More than five videos on the channel have reached over 1 million views including: CANEX Music Factory: Championing African Talent; GDIZ: Weaving Bright Futures in Benin’s Textile Industry; Eva’s Coffee: ShowcaseHER Success; PAPSS: Connecting the Continent; and Oando: Empowering Female Leaders. The most watched podcast on the channel is Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025, with over 1.2 million views and 30,700 hours in watch time.

During IATF2025, Afreximbank TV delivered live coverage of the various sessions, in addition to high-profile interviews with leaders including H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chair of the IATF Advisory Council and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Wamkele Mene, the Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, among others.

Attended both physical and virtual by more than 112,000 visitors from 132 countries, IATF2025, which took place from 4 to 10 September, ended on a remarkably high note with US$48.3 billion in trade and investment deals signed over the seven days of the continental exposition. It welcomed 2,148 exhibitors.

For more information, please visit www.IntrAfricanTradeFair.com.

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.