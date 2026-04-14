African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) has announced the signing of the Hosting Agreement with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis for the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2026).

The signing of the host agreement highlights a shared resolve to deepen Afri-Caribbean partnerships and enhance trade and economic ties. ACTIF2026 will take place from 29–31 July 2026 at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino&Spa in Basseterre.

Commenting on the signing, Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, noted that: “At the fifth edition of ACTIF, we will once again reunite with our fellow Africans across the Atlantic to reflect on our shared development challenges and to recommit to the implementation of strategic programmes that will advance our collective aspiration for self-determination and self-reliance. Through ACTIF2026, we will identify priority projects and programmes and dedicate ourselves to effective execution. This will be the pathway to our shared economic development.”

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance M Drew, added: “We are honoured to host the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. This agreement signals our strong commitment to strengthening economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean. We are not just a beautiful destination; we are a gateway for investment, a hub for enterprise, and a proud partner in the Renaissance of Africans. ACTIF2026 will serve as a catalyst for trade and investment, creating new opportunities for our people and businesses.

This forum will create lasting pathways that will benefit our citizens, our region, and the entire African continent for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming delegates from global Africa to St Kitts and Nevis.”

Beyond the beauty of the archipelago, attendees at the fifth edition of ACTIF2026 can expect opportunities to participate in panel discussions on regional trade, explore investment prospects, network with key stakeholders, and learn about initiatives aimed at strengthening Africa–Caribbean economic cooperation.

ACTIF2026 will provide a high-level platform for African and Caribbean governments, investors, private sector leaders, development finance institutions, entrepreneurs, and diaspora stakeholders to deliberate and determine the most suitable pathway for Global Africa to continue to grow amid uncertainty. Convened by Afreximbank, ACTIF has emerged as the premier platform for mobilising capital, forging partnerships, and accelerating economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean.

ACTIF2025 recorded five Caribbean deals totalling USD 291.25 million across three countries, encompassing Trade and Investment Finance, Corporate Finance, Project Preparation, and Export Development.

Since opening its Barbados office two years ago, Afreximbank has approved more than US$700 million in critical financing across the CARICOM region. This includes support for climate adaptation in Saint Lucia, sports infrastructure and tourism development in Barbados, SME financing in the Bahamas, tourism projects in Grenada, and oil and gas initiatives in Suriname, among others.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

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About the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF):

The Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) is a premier platform that fosters trade, investment, and cultural exchange between Africa and the Caribbean. Held in collaboration with regional bodies such as the Caribbean Community, the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area, ACTIF has facilitated dialogue, partnerships, and actionable frameworks that have bolstered commercial and investment ties between the two regions.

ACTIF, initiated and convened by Afreximbank, has rapidly evolved into a premier platform for policy dialogue, business networking, and deal-making, bringing together governments, private sector leaders, investors, and development partners from across Africa and the Caribbean.

Largely catalysed by the first-ever Heads of State and Government Summit of the Caribbean Community and Africa held on 7 September 2021, the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) is a key strategic initiative towards institutionalising the engagement between both regions’ private and public sectors to advance trade and investment relations.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and. Moody’s (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com