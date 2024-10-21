African Export-Import Bank (“Afreximbank”) (www.Afreximbank.com) is pleased to announce that it has successfully acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner on a USD 400 million 10.125% Rule 144a/RegS senior unsecured note issuance by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) due in October 2029.

The proceeds of the note will fund general corporate purposes of the issuer, including refinancing of a USD350 million senior bridge-to-bond loan facility that was jointly coordinated by Afreximbank in March 2024.

The note issuance achieved peak orderbook oversubscription of 2.1x, backed by more than 70 high-quality and diverse investors comprising development finance institutions, asset managers, commercial banks and insurance companies from Africa, the UK, USA, Europe and the Middle East.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commenting on the transaction, said: “We are pleased to have supported Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) in placing the first public Eurobond issuance by any Sub-Saharan African financial institution since 2021, following our bridge financing support earlier in the year. This transaction underscores Afreximbank’s capacity and readiness to structure innovative market access solutions for our pan-African banking partners.”

Afreximbank’s Advisory and Capital Markets (ACMA) department acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner on the issuance, working alongside international and African partners.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com