Affluenz Magazine (www.Affluenz.com), International’s leading global luxury, leadership, and impact publication, has officially released its much-anticipated July/August 2025 issue — a special edition commemorating the 20th anniversary of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates.

This commemorative edition features a powerful trio of cover stories — spotlighting the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, the cultural diplomacy of UAE’s Minister of State, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, and the entrepreneurial excellence of Elvis Sepenya, CEO of Skywise Group, one of Africa’s most innovative investment firms.

This historic issue celebrates Sheikh Zayed’s vision of unity, progress, and inclusion — a legacy that continues to define the modern UAE. Affluenz Magazine delves into his leadership, values, and role in positioning the Emirates as a hub of diplomacy, innovation, and tolerance.

Also on the cover is Noura Al Kaabi, a global advocate for cultural dialogue and creative economies. In her exclusive interview, she discusses the UAE’s mission to foster global cultural exchange and its investment in youth empowerment across the Arab world and Africa.

Rounding out the trio is Elvis Sepenya, the young African magnate who has risen to prominence through Skywise Group’s diversified holdings in aviation, real estate, and tech. His story of resilience, reinvention, and corporate leadership offers inspiration for a new generation of African entrepreneurs.

Beyond the covers, the issue features in-depth profiles on several influential leaders and institutions across Africa and the Middle East — from oil and gas executives and royalty to social innovators and philanthropists — all of whom are making measurable impact in their sectors and communities.

Beyond its striking covers, the July/August 2025 edition of Affluenz Magazine delivers an enriching array of exclusive features and compelling interviews that spotlight transformative figures shaping Africa and the global stage.

Among the celebrated personalities is Ameera Abraham, the trailblazing founder of The Nail Bar, who shares her journey in redefining luxury wellness and empowering a new wave of African beautypreneurs. Equally inspiring is Tonya Lawani, the formidable force behind SEAL Group, whose strategic leadership continues to drive innovation and empowerment across industries.

Linda Turner, founder of Linda Hope Initiatives and CEO of Jat Holdings, exemplifies the powerful blend of business acumen and humanitarian spirit. With ventures spanning real estate, fashion, interior design, and hospitality, she personifies resilience and compassion, balancing her roles as a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and advocate—all grounded in her unwavering commitment to uplifting lives.

Adunni Rinwa emerges as a beacon of integrity and innovation in Nigeria’s real estate sector. As founder and CEO of Rinwa Realty, she has revolutionized property investment and homeownership, raising the bar for transparency and delivery in the industry.

The issue also features Hassan Imam, Managing Director of Keystone Bank, recognized for his strategic role in redefining digital banking and financial inclusion in Nigeria. From the UAE, Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb is profiled for his contributions to sustainable urban development and visionary leadership in construction and infrastructure.

Adding to the intellectual gravitas of the edition is Peace Hyde, celebrated media entrepreneur, educator, and founder of Aim Higher Africa. Her voice continues to inspire a generation to dream big and build boldly.

Together, these stories reflect the essence of Affluenz Magazine: a publication committed to elevating Africa’s voices, capturing legacies in the making, and connecting excellence across continents.

Founded in 2011 as Pleasures Magazine and rebranded as Affluenz Magazine in 2024, the publication has evolved into a world-class platform that highlights African and Middle Eastern excellence, entrepreneurship, and culture. With editorial offices in Abuja, Dubai,Riyadh Accra, Washington DC and London, the magazine reaches readers in over 103 countries and maintains syndication through platforms like Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, and Washington Times.

Speaking about the new edition, Executive Publisher Adedotun Olaoluwa remarked:

"This special issue is not just a tribute to Sheikh Zayed, but a celebration of global visionaries — individuals building bridges across continents. Affluenz continues to be a vessel for celebrating our shared humanity and transformative leadership from Africa to the Middle East."

The July/August 2025 issue is now available in digital and print formats across select global outlets, including Barnes&Noble (US), WHSmith (UK), and Virgin Megastore (UAE), as well as through Affluenz’s official website: www.Affluenz.com and Selar (https://apo-opa.co/4f7wBiA).

Contact:

Dotmount Communications

Email: info@affluenz.com

Instagram: @ affluenzmag

Phone: +234 816 090 6918

https://apo-opa.co/4f7wBiA