Malawi, a nation previously grappling with high HIV prevalence and entrenched gender inequalities, is rewriting its narrative through transformative interventions spearheaded by UN Women. Gender inequalities and harmful societal norms fuel Malawi's HIV epidemic, disproportionately affecting women and girls. With approximately 991,600 people living with HIV (2024 Spectrum/Naomi estimates), the epidemic intersects with gender-based violence (GBV), creating a complex web of vulnerabilities. Recognizing this, UN Women launched the Gender and HIV HeForShe project in 2019 to address these challenges through a holistic, gender-sensitive lens.

HeForShe: Men as Champions for Equality

The HeForShe initiative, a global solidarity movement for gender equality, was introduced in Malawi in 2015. It engages men and boys as allies in dismantling patriarchal norms and promoting positive masculinity. HeForShe leverages the power of male allyship to drive sustainable change by fostering awareness, advocacy, and action for attitude and behaviour change.

Key tools, such as the HeForShe Barbershop Toolbox, create safe spaces for dialogues, equipping men and boys to challenge stereotypes, advocate for gender equity, and take tangible actions in their communities. The Barbershop Toolbox, developed by the governments of Iceland and Suriname in collaboration with the UN Women National Committee of Iceland, provides a step-by-step guide for inspiring leadership and raising awareness about gender equality. In Malawi, it has been adapted to engage men and boys in addressing issues like gender-based violence, HIV and shared responsibilities. Using accessible community spaces like barbershops, taverns/bars and marketplaces, the initiative fosters open discussions and promotes positive change in homes, workplaces, and communities. This innovative approach has directly mobilized over 26,000 men and boys and indirectly engaged more than 166,000 as community change agents.

Community-Centric Solutions

HeForShe works in the grassroots through various strategies. The initiative engaged traditional and religious leaders across the country. These gatekeepers of cultural norms play a pivotal role in promoting gender-sensitive policies. Through this engagement 52 by-laws were developed to combat violence against women and girls. Male-focused discussions in natural meeting places, such as barbershops, taverns/bars, fishercamps and markets, were held. This fosters openness about HIV, GBV, and sexual health. “The mobile clinics are really bringing the much-needed GBV and family planning services to us on the ground. This has eased the burden of having to travel long distances to access services’’ says Chikondi Mulaula, project beneficiary. The HeForShe initiative is addressing GBV and HIV as interconnected issues, the HeForShe framework enhances access to HIV testing, treatment, and education, particularly for men and boys to foster positive health seeking behaviours.

A catalyst for progress

Through strategic initiatives, HeForShe has catalyzed significant progress:

Strengthened Health-Seeking Behavior: Men’s health-seeking behaviors have improved, contributing to Malawi’s UNAIDS targets. As of December 2023, 97% of persons living with HIV (PLHIV) had been diagnosed out of which 98% were initiated on life prolonging Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) and 95% of PLHIV on ART were virally supressed. (97:98:95 vs 95:95:95 targets). as outlined by the National Aids Commission (NAC). Community outreach programs have increased HIV testing rates and defaulter tracing.

Economic Empowerment: Village Savings and Loan schemes have economically empowered women affected by or living with HIV, supporting 83 women to start businesses and manage resources transparently.

Village Savings and Loan schemes have economically empowered women affected by or living with HIV, supporting 83 women to start businesses and manage resources transparently. Policy Advancements: The launch of the National Male Engagement Strategy on Gender Equality, GBV, SRHR and HIV (2023–2030) underscores Malawi’s commitment to gender equality and a robust HIV response . ‘’As a nation, we are proud of the strides we are making within the Gender and HIV space, however, its important not to drop the momentum as we aim to reach the furthest mile. It is important that we continue to support communities and let them lead in the final response’’ says Lusungu Jonazi from UN Women Malawi,

Voices of Change

The HeForShe initiatives grassroots networks amplify the voices of local change agents—traditional leaders, youth, and community groups—who challenge harmful norms and advocate for equality. These efforts have not only reduced cases of GBV but have also created resilient community justice systems capable of addressing violence effectively. ‘“Currently violence against women and girls has reduced because of different groups for example, HeForShe (group) act when there is a report that a woman or a girl has been violated. So, I can say now VAWG has reduced compared with the past (years)” says Boston Kella, Chairperson, HeForShe Mangochi network.

As Malawi exemplifies, ending gender-based violence and addressing HIV require unified, cross-sectoral efforts. This 16 Days of Activism, join UN Women in supporting initiatives like HeForShe that empower communities to lead the change. Together, we can build a future where gender equality and health equity are a reality for all.