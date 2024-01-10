Finland will hold its presidential elections on Sunday 28 January 2024. Advance voting will be possible in Tanzania from 17 to 18 January 2024. The election day for a possible second election (second round) will be 11 February 2024, and advance voting in Tanzania will be possible from 31 January to 1 February 2024.

The advance polling stations abroad will be located in Finland’s diplomatic and consular missions or their offices in 89 different countries. A total of 220 advance polling stations will be open abroad.

In Tanzania, you are welcomed to vote in:

Dar es Salaam

Embassy of Finland

Mirambo Street/Garden Avenue

Tel. +255 22 22 12 400

First round: 17.01.-18.01.2024, 08:00-15.00

Second round: 31.01-01.02.2024, 08.00-15.00

Arusha

Mount Meru Hotel

Arusha-Taveta Road, Sekei Area

Tel. +255 22 22 12 400

First round: 17.01.2024, 08:00-15.00

Second round: 31.01.2024, 08.00-15.00

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is responsible for organising advance voting in Finland’s missions abroad and on board Finnish ships sailing outside the Finnish territory during the advance voting period.

The Ministry of Justice has the overall responsibility for conducting the elections. It has published a list of the advance polling stations(Link to another website.)(Link to another website.) and their opening hours on the Electionsfinland.fi website.

It is also possible for eligible voters to vote in the presidential elections by post from abroad. If you are eligible to vote and wish to vote by post, you must order the postal voting documents to an address abroad. You must order the documents for both the first and second rounds of the presidential elections at the same time. Information on the dates, instructions and an order form for postal voting documents are available at vaalit.fi(Link to another website.)(Link to another website.).